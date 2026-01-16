Where the Chiefs' 2025 Draft Class Ranks After Year One

The Kansas City Chiefs do a good job of getting the right players and taking them in the draft. The Chiefs have been one of the best teams when it comes to finding good players at the back end of rounds.

The Chiefs have been having late-round picks for a long time now, but they still are able to find players who have made their team better and are now starters. The Chiefs know how to find talent when other teams overlook players in the draft.

That happened in the first round of the last draft. The Chiefs took offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the last pick of the first round. He was seen by many as one of the best offensive linemen coming out of that draft.

An injury kept him from going higher in the draft, but that worked out for the Chiefs. The Chiefs took him at the end of the first, and Simmons went into last season as the starter. Simmons had a good rookie season at left tackle, and that is not easy to do.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simmons will be better next season, and now he will be healthy for the whole offseason to make sure he does everything to protect his quarterback. The Chiefs also had good picks on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot of credit has to go to general manager Brett Veach. Veach has done an excellent job with the Chiefs and in all the drafts since taking over as general manager

Aaron Schatz of ESPN ranked the Chiefs 2025 Draft class after their rookie season.

21. Kansas City Chiefs

First-round pick Josh Simmons managed to start only eight games as the Chiefs' top rookie. He was above average with a 91.6% pass block win rate but below average with a 71.6% run block win rate. Undrafted Esa Pole started four games when Simmons was out late in the season with a wrist injury.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On defense, third-round cornerback Nohl Williams had five starts and 48 combined tackles with five passes defensed. Another cornerback, undrafted free agent Kevin Knowles, pitched in on special teams and also had two passes defensed late in the season. Third-round edge rusher Ashton Gillotte had 38 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott played only five games before a torn ACL.

The Chiefs also had seventh-round running back Brashard Smith, who was particularly good as a receiver. He had 44 carries for 151 yards and 25 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

