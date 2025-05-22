What is the Biggest Roster Decision Facing the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the teams that have had an interesting offseason so far. They are a team with a lot of turnover from last year, but they have also been the team that has a lot of players coming in who can leave their mark on the team. The Chiefs went into the offseason with many unknowns based on the players that left for other teams in free agency.
But, the Chiefs did a good job of getting their free agent signings and also drafting well in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Chiefs, with their new players, will have to show them how things are done in Kansas City, and they are either all in or they can find another team. The Chiefs have done a great job over the years, getting the incoming players, playing at a high level and helping them find success.
The Chiefs will need that next season because they are looking to do one thing and one thing only, and that is to win it all. They will have that bad taste in their mouth from last year's Super Bowl LIX loss and use that as motivation all of 2025. The Chiefs should still be considered contenders next season. They still have the best head coach and quarterback in the league.
But when it comes down to who will make the roster and who will not, the Chiefs will have to make tough decisions.
Do the Chiefs make a notable move?
"The Chiefs don’t have many glaring needs after a busy offseason, which included the addition of tackles Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons. Kansas City re-signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and could have a healthy Rashee Rice, who sustained a season-ending knee injury early last season," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated."
"But the Chiefs usually make a summer or in-season move for a notable veteran. Maybe they show interest in free agent Keenan Allen to give Patrick Mahomes more depth with his pass catchers. Running back J.K. Dobbins, cornerback Mike Hilton and safety Justin Simmons are also available as free agents."
The Chiefs will have tough decisions to make with their roster before the 2025 season begins but that is not always a bad thing. And they can still go out there and sign any remaining free agent that can help them win.
