Who Is to Blame for Chiefs Poor Performance vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good performance in the biggest game of the season for them up to this point in Week 11 against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs struggled against the Broncos all game long, and they could not find a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.
It was a rare sighting for this team, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes did not have the game he wanted, and it was not a good game to pick to play the way he played.
The Chiefs needed this game if they wanted to have a chance to win the AFC West for the tenth straight season. But now that it is out of reach and need to make sure they regroup and improve the things that they need to. The Chiefs are now .500 at 5-5 and on the outside looking in for the playoffs. The Chiefs have to play better to make sure they have a chance to make the playoffs. It would be a shocker if the Chiefs miss the playoffs with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
Patrick Mahomes on Struggles
"I think we're really talented and we've got a lot of great players, but it's about being more consistent. I think it starts with me," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "There's times where I'm firing and we're moving the ball down the field at ease. But there's times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw or a [pass] protection call. We haven't been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me."
"I've just got to make the throw," Mahomes said. "There's no other way around it. The play was designed for Travis [Kelce]—and I think Travis is wide open—but you have these alerts in your plays and how [the Broncos safety] was sitting with Xavier's speed, I knew he was going to have a chance down the field. I've just got to give him a chance. I missed that one."
Up next for the Chiefs is another tough game in the AFC. The Chiefs will be back at home in Arrowhead Stadium against one of the best AFC teams in the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs could be facing a situation where they could fall to below .500. The Chiefs are going to need to win these games and cannot fall further behind in the AFC standings. One thing they will need is for the offense to show up and play well in Week 12.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).