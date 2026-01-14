Assessing Chiefs' Outlook in AFC West Next Season

With the playoffs still in progress, this discussion could be a premature, but the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason is already underway, which is an unusual place for the franchise at this point of the calendar year. For the last eight years, the Chiefs have entered the season with one thing in mind and that is competing for a Super Bowl.

Kansas City will not be fulfilling that goal this season, as it went 6-11 in 2025, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

As mentioned, assessing the Chiefs' chances of returning to the top of the AFC West in 2026 could be too soon, but let's take a dive into how the division could look next season.

Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver snapped Kansas City's nine-year run of winning the division, as it went 14-3 en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos' success was reminiscent of the Chiefs' run last season, as Denver won 11 one-score games this season.

Kansas City learned the hard way that this trend regresses to the mean the following year, as Kansas City went 1-9 in one-score games this season.

Denver could be find itself in a similar situation next season, but the Broncos are well-positioned with quarterback Bo Nix still on his rookie deal. Denver's front office was aggressive in the free agency market last offseason, assembling an elite defense. Because Nix will be entering the third year on his rookie contract, the Broncos could go out and spend at key positions in an attempt to repeat as division champions in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Once again, the Chargers exited a season leaving much to be desired after the offense failed to show up in the 16-3 loss against New England Patriots on Sunday. Justin Herbert's playoff woes continued, as he is now 0-3 in his career in the postseason.

Los Angeles' season was completely derailed with tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffering season-ending injuries at different points in 2025. The Chargers need to add a difference-making pass rusher, but with Slater and Alt presumably back in the fold next season, Jim Harbaugh should have his team challenging for the AFC West in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City's success next season hinges on Patrick Mahomes' availability . The 30-year-old quarterback suffered a torn ACL late in the season. The timing of the injury is not favorable for Mahomes to return early in 2026, but you can never count out the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs' roster could be re-shaped next season, making this offseason a compelling one for Kansas City's front office and coaching staff. Theoretically, the Chiefs could compete for the division in 2026, but several variables can derail that possibility.

Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Despite hiring Pete Carroll as the head coach and acquiring and extending Geno Smith, the Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL this season, which led to Carroll's firing after one year. Las Vegas holds the first-overall pick and will most likely take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

While Mendoza would join an offense headlined by Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, there are several holes on the roster that cannot be solved in one offseason. Additionally, Maxx Crosby and the organization did not leave off on a good note after the team shut him down prior to the conclusion of the season. The star pass rusher could be traded this offseason, which would open up another void on the roster.

The Raiders could be staring at another last-place finish in the AFC West next season.

