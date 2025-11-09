How the Chiefs Can Take Advantage of NFL's Big Mistake
The Kansas City Chiefs are not the dominant team that we have seen in the past this season. They have shown signs of it in some games, but for the most part, they have been a team that has improved as the season has gone on.
The thing is that this season, there has not been a team that has taken the charge of being the best team in football. Each week, you think you are seeing a team emerge as the best team or a top team in the NFL, but then the following week, that team gets beaten. That is how it has been for the NFL this season. That is good news for the Chiefs because these teams are letting the Chiefs hang around. And you know, when you let a team like the Chiefs do that, it gives them confidence.
Chiefs Looking for Second Half Push
The Chiefs are on the outside looking in as they are on their bye week. The Chiefs get a bye week at an important time of the season. Kansas City will use this bye to get plays as healthy as they can for a second half push. They have some key players that will come back better from the bye, and that will make the team better.
"Sure, we still tend to hold teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles in higher regard. But none of those four own the commanding advantages over the rest of the league as they have in previous years. All have faltered at points during the first half of the season," said Mike Jones of The Athletic.
"After 4-0 starts, the Eagles and Bills both experienced two-game losing streaks and showcased weaknesses that opponents can exploit. Philadelphia has all the key pieces back from last season yet can’t quite figure out its identity or how to attack with any consistency. The Bills struggle against the run defensively and have lacked a dynamic offensive option to help Josh Allen put games away."
"The Chiefs got off to a slow start and have shown signs of rebounding to an elite level. But issues remain both along their offensive and defensive fronts, and they can’t run the ball with the effectiveness they need. After years of dominating in the clutch, Kansas City is 0-4 in one-score games. Meanwhile, the Ravens have battled injuries on both sides of the ball and have looked toothless on defense."
