How the Chiefs Should Track the Postseason Field

The Kansas City Chiefs won't be in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. This reality reflects the type of season it was for the Chiefs, as it felt like the ceiling of their dynasty came tumbling down on them.

Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs team will be at home watching the playoffs unfold, as this year, the chance to hoist a Lombardi trophy seems as open as ever. With that being said, is there a team the Chiefs should be looking out for in the playoffs?

A New Spark

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I don't believe there's any team the Chiefs are actively rooting for in the playoffs to win it all. This is more thinking about what some teams potential Super Bowl win would mean to the Chiefs dynasty moving forward.

After all, whichever team wins it this season will be the team to beat in 2026, and the Chiefs will have to go through them if they want to reclaim their spot atop the NFL world. One team that comes to mind that would shake things up in a major way for the Chiefs is if the Denver Broncos were to win it all this year.

This viral exchange between Bo Nix and Travis Kelce shows how highly a franchise legend in Kelce thinks of his divisional rival. A Broncos Super Bowl win would turn the AFC West into an even bigger juggernaut than it already is, and make those divisional games that much more important and spectacular.

However, there's another AFC team that I believe would cause even more chaos for the Chiefs if they were to win a Super Bowl this year. The Buffalo Bills and Chiefs rivalry is one of the best in modern-day sports, and it's always fireworks whenever Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen get to face one another.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Bill's Super Bowl victory in 2026 would add more fuel to the fire that is their rivalry. On top of that, it adds nuance to Mahomes and Allen's rivalry. The media likes to compare these two, but when it comes to the postseason, the advantage is overwhelmingly in Mahomes' favor. However, a Super Bowl ring on Allen's hand would begin to put them on equal footing.

From a pure entertainment standpoint, this is the team the Chiefs will have to look out for the most. There are other teams not mentioned that would also create interesting scenarios for the Chiefs, like the San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles. And yet, I can't help but wonder what a supercharged Chiefs vs Bills matchup would look like.

