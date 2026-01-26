Doubtful Chiefs’ Reid Would’ve Committed These Crucial Championship Management Errors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid might’ve been hanging with his grandkids on Sunday, with Jim Nantz’s voice breaking the ambience in the background.

But at a critical moment in Sunday’s AFC championship game – the first in eight years Reid hasn’t coached – Sean Payton’s mind inevitably entertained thoughts of what Reid would do.

Check the weather

The league’s oldest head coach, Reid was far from its most conservative in 2025 and wasn’t always correct. And while his aggressive fourth-down philosophies impacted coaching decisions, one thing Payton apparently forgot to do was check the second-half forecast.

Flurries started at halftime and evolved into a thick, white blanket that clearly affected footing and kicking. Kenny Rogers would’ve been proud of a gamble-happy Reid in that moment, because the Chiefs’ coach would’ve known when to hold ‘em. And like most everyone else, the old singer would’ve been thoroughly disappointed in Payton’s game-altering decision.

Up 7-0 with nine-and-half minutes in the second quarter, Payton kept his offense on the field at the Patriots’ 14-yard line. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, making his first start in two years, misfired in the flat. New England had everything covered.

And when snow covered the field an hour later, the Patriots leaned on their defense to smother Denver in a 10-7 win. As a result, either the Patriots or Chiefs will have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl nine times over a 10-year stretch.

Another lesson from Sunday

Sean McVay was 12 years old when the Eagles hired Reid as head coach on Jan. 11, 1999. Rogers released his 1978 single The Gambler six years before McVay’s birth. And odds are good that Reid’s experience advantage would’ve prevented him from making the same devastating errors McVay committed Sunday.

Like Payton, McVay also attempted a failed on a humongous fourth down, this one with five minutes left in the NFC championship game at Seattle. After a 14-play, 84-yard drive, facing fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks’ 6-yard line, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua were covered. Matthew Stafford threw incomplete in the back of the end zone, looking for rookie Terrance Ferguson.

A chip-shot field goal at that point would’ve pulled the Rams to within one at 31-30, and placed the pressure squarely on the Seahawks with plenty of time remaining.

Reid would’ve taken the points.

And the Chiefs’ venerable coach almost assuredly wouldn’t have made McVay’s other fourth-quarter decision: Calling timeout prematurely and hand-cuffing his ability to challenge a crucial spot. However, whether the NFL should’ve stepped in is under debate.

