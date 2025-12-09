Andy Reid Revisits What Happened on Chiefs’ Disastrous 4th-Downs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid’s 478th game as an NFL coach on Sunday didn’t end well, primarily because two fourth-quarter drives ended on downs.
And after a painful film review and a few hours to chew on his fourth-down decisions, the head coach chose his words carefully.
“We've been so good in that area,” he said Monday afternoon, “whether it's run or pass. And so, I felt we were in a good position. I thought we had a good play. Again, I thought it was the right thing to do then.
“This is terrible to say in a situation like this, because we didn't win, we didn't get that, but I would probably do that same thing again. But I also know, when you don't get them, it can be a problem, especially when they're in that field-goal-range area. I was very aware of that. But again, I thought the risk-reward was right for that time.”
The fourth-and-1
The time was 10:22 on the fourth-quarter clock, and the Chiefs had fourth-and-1, what looked like about a yard and-a-half, from their own 31-yard line. It was a gutsy call, but as Reid said, the Chiefs have been good in that area. How good?
Entering that snap, they’d converted 13 of 15 fourth-and-1 snaps, 86.7 percent, good enough for second-best in the league.
With the Chiefs in an empty backfield, Will Anderson beat Jaylon Moore off the right edge to hurry Mahomes. Officials didn’t see enough to call Azeez Al-Shaair for questionable contact with not only Travis Kelce but also intended receiver Rashee Rice. And, the coup de grace was Tommy Togiai’s fingernail, which affected the throw.
Analytics favored the choice to go for it at that point, even that deep in the Chiefs’ territory. But when Rice couldn’t corral the pass, the Texans drove for a go-ahead touchdown and Reid felt some pain.
“It slapped me in the face, though. It didn't go our way.”
The fourth-and-4
The Chiefs still had plenty of time. Down 17-10, they were still committed to the run. Kareem Hunt got 6 yards on first down but Houston stuffed him for no gain on the next snap. And after Henry To’o To’o deflected the third-down pass, the Chiefs had fourth-and-4 from their own 41.
Derek Barnett contacted Mahomes’ arm on his throw, but he still got enough on it. Rice, however, dropped the pass. Still, Reid believed in his decision with five-and-a-half minutes remaining.
“I really felt like we had great play there we could dial up, that fit into what they were doing, defensively. By that time in the game, you have a pretty decent feel on what's going on.”
The fourth-and-4
The other fourth-down decision came earlier in the second half, with 5:43 left in the third quarter. Kansas City had stormed out of the locker room and fired a devastating counter punch to Houston’s jaw, especially on defense. And down 10-7, when the Chiefs’ drive stalled near midfield and facing a fourth-and-4, Reid opted to punt.
“I think through them all. I’m not gonna tell you I don’t. I just wasn't feeling it.”
