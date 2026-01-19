Why Chiefs Are Suddenly Looking at Brutal 2026 Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – So much for easy schedules.

After their first losing campaign in 13 seasons under Andy Reid, the Chiefs awoke Monday to learn that their 2026 third-place schedule will include five total games against the league’s final four teams.

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of just three teams in 2026

Kansas City and AFC West rivals Las Vegas and the L.A. Chargers are the only three teams in the NFL who will have to play that murderer’s row in 2026. All three teams have NFC finalists Seattle and the L.A. Rams as well as New England and two games against Denver.

In fact, during the 2025 regular season, no NFL team played all four conference finalists from the prior season (Kansas City, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Washington). Ditto for 2023, when no team played all four 2022 finalists (Kansas City, Cincinnati, San Francisco and Philadelphia).

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Extremely rare in recent seasons

In 2024, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the four conference championship teams from 2023 (Kansas City, Baltimore, Detroit and San Francisco).

The Patriots have advanced to the AFC championship for the first time since they played the Chiefs in 2018. But they did it with what many people consider the easiest schedule in recent memory. After finishing in last place in 2024, the Patriots rebounded to finish 14-3.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

And now, they get to face the Broncos’ backup quarterback, former Patriot Jarrett Stidham, after Bo Nix fractured his ankle late in the overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.

QB's faced by the Patriots to get to the Super Bowl:



Geno Smith

Tua

Rodgers

Bryce Young

Josh Allen x2

Spencer Rattler

Cam Ward

Dillion Gabriel

Penix

Baker

Justin Fields

Flacco

Dart

Lamar/ Huntley

Brady Cook

Quinn Ewers

Playoff Herbert

Playoff Stroud

Jarret Stidham — Price Carter (@priceacarter) January 19, 2026

While the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders will get all four conference championship teams next season, New England this year played just one of the finalists from the 2024 season – two games against division rival Buffalo.

With that schedule, Kansas City needs to improve in a hurry.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet eachother after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Chiefs played eight opponents who qualified for the playoffs at season’s end. Kansas City was 0-8 in those games, including 0-7 against the playoff field.

However, the Chiefs still beat just as many teams as New England that finished with winning records: One. Kansas City beat Detroit in Week 6 before the Lions wound up at 9-8. New England beat Buffalo in Week 5 before the Bills finished 12-5.

The Patriots, however, have played extremely well against winning teams in the playoffs, denying both the Chargers and Texans to advance to the AFC title game.

Chiefs Kingdom, keep those chains moving by keeping here your browser right here at OnSI. You’ve found the Internet’s best news and analysis, so don’t forget to sign up for a FREE newsletter – with all the latest emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.