Why Chiefs Are Suddenly Looking at Brutal 2026 Schedule
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – So much for easy schedules.
After their first losing campaign in 13 seasons under Andy Reid, the Chiefs awoke Monday to learn that their 2026 third-place schedule will include five total games against the league’s final four teams.
One of just three teams in 2026
Kansas City and AFC West rivals Las Vegas and the L.A. Chargers are the only three teams in the NFL who will have to play that murderer’s row in 2026. All three teams have NFC finalists Seattle and the L.A. Rams as well as New England and two games against Denver.
In fact, during the 2025 regular season, no NFL team played all four conference finalists from the prior season (Kansas City, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Washington). Ditto for 2023, when no team played all four 2022 finalists (Kansas City, Cincinnati, San Francisco and Philadelphia).
Extremely rare in recent seasons
In 2024, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the four conference championship teams from 2023 (Kansas City, Baltimore, Detroit and San Francisco).
The Patriots have advanced to the AFC championship for the first time since they played the Chiefs in 2018. But they did it with what many people consider the easiest schedule in recent memory. After finishing in last place in 2024, the Patriots rebounded to finish 14-3.
And now, they get to face the Broncos’ backup quarterback, former Patriot Jarrett Stidham, after Bo Nix fractured his ankle late in the overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.
While the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders will get all four conference championship teams next season, New England this year played just one of the finalists from the 2024 season – two games against division rival Buffalo.
With that schedule, Kansas City needs to improve in a hurry.
In 2025, the Chiefs played eight opponents who qualified for the playoffs at season’s end. Kansas City was 0-8 in those games, including 0-7 against the playoff field.
However, the Chiefs still beat just as many teams as New England that finished with winning records: One. Kansas City beat Detroit in Week 6 before the Lions wound up at 9-8. New England beat Buffalo in Week 5 before the Bills finished 12-5.
The Patriots, however, have played extremely well against winning teams in the playoffs, denying both the Chargers and Texans to advance to the AFC title game.
Chiefs Kingdom, keep those chains moving by keeping here your browser right here at OnSI. You’ve found the Internet’s best news and analysis, so don’t forget to sign up for a FREE newsletter – with all the latest emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert