How the Chiefs Can Solve a Big Problem

The Kansas City Chiefs don't get a record of 6 - 11 and miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade without having problems in their roster construction. Their team was built on a false hope that they could continue to rely on their legendary quarterback to bail them out, and that led them to where they're at now.

There's nothing wrong with leaning on Patrick Mahomes , but when he's expected to be their only way to gain positive yards, their offense becomes one-dimensional. A big goal for the Chiefs this offseason is to find another player who can move the ball downfield for them. How can they give their offense some balance while also addressing one of their biggest issues?

Ideal Landing Spot

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the ideal landing spots for some of the top offensive players set to become free agents this offseason. The Chiefs have an obvious need at running back, and Cameron believes they can fill that need by pursuing Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

"With both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco scheduled to hit free agency, the Chiefs will be in the market for a playmaker at running back. This past season, Chiefs running backs forced the fewest missed tackles on runs in the NFL; a strength of Walker’s game, as he forced the most missed tackles per attempt (0.32) of any back over the last two seasons", said Cameron.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs even want the possibility of landing Walker in free agency, they better hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. The Chiefs are already well over the cap for next season, and adding a Super Bowl-caliber running back isn't going to help.

Walker will likely still want a lot of money from whichever team wants to pay him this coming offseason, but the Chiefs can lower the price a bit if he doesn't make a Super Bowl appearance. Either way, Walker gives the Chiefs an amazing rusher who excels at picking up crucial yardage with angry runs.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As well, signing Walker opens up what they can do with their pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , as they're heavily predicted to take running back prospect Jeremiyah Love . Love may be a better prospect for them in the long run, but Walker would make an immediate impact and help them get back into being contenders.

Never again miss one major story related to Walker when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).