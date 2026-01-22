What the Chiefs Need To Avoid in the Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have some important decisions to make this offseason that will alter the trajectory of this team for the next couple of seasons. They've already replaced Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy, which was one of their biggest question marks exiting the regular season. What else must they keep in mind?

Something to look forward to for Chiefs Kingdom is a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , a rarity in the Patrick Mahomes era of wild success. They have to nail their selection. This team is in a transitional period with aging vets and rising stars. They need to draft a player who can bridge that gap and put it all together for this squad.

What To Avoid

If there's one area of their roster that doesn't merit a first-round selection, it's their wide receiver room. Despite all of the drama between Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice , they're still one of the youngest wide receiver duos in the league. Their availability on the field leaves a lot to be desired, but it's undeniable they're difference makers for Mahomes when they're running routes.

Another reason why I don't think they should be thinking about taking a receiver that highly is that there aren't that many can't-miss wide receiver prospects in this draft cycle. The most complete one is likely Carnell Tate from Ohio State, but I doubt he makes it all the way to the ninth pick.

It makes a lot more sense to target a more pressing area of need, like running back or defensive lineman. I'd argue that Jeremiyah Love would make more of an impact for the Chiefs in 2026 than any receiver in this draft class could.

He'd give Mahomes a superb check-down option, as well as removing some of the offensive load from his shoulders. Love has the athleticism to run a couple of routes and make defenders miss in open space. Overall, unless the Chiefs believe a player is the second-coming of Randy Moss, a wide receiver with the ninth pick is the wrong move.

Bieniemy's hiring is a good sign for their offense. I do believe wide receiver is something they should address this offseason, but their first-round pick is too rich. A second or third pick would be adequate, and they may get their next shot at drafting their next Worthy or Rice. They may even find a hidden gem like Tyreek Hill, who was a fifth-round pick for them back in 2016.

