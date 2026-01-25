Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has dealt with an oblique injury this postseason, but he's off the team's injury report for the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold was listed as questionable in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers, but he played in the team's 41-6 blowout win. Now, it appears the veteran quarterback is feeling better, as he doesn't carry an injury designation and was throwing before practice on Friday.

Sam Darnold throwing before practice for the first time since his oblique. Good sign that he is feeling better. pic.twitter.com/FLIHA4fr4f — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) January 23, 2026

The Seahawks are 2.5-point home favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings for this matchup, the same line that they were favored by earlier in the week.

The Rams and Seahawks split their two meetings during the regular season, and Darnold has two very different performances in those matchups.

Back in Week 11, Darnold was picked off four times in a 21-19 loss to Los Angeles, completing 29 of his 44 passes for 279 yards. Even though the Seattle defense helped keep the team in the game, Darnold's turnovers ended up costing the Seahawks at home.

Then, in Week 16, Darnold redeemed himself after a slow start on a Thursday night against L.A. He rallied Seattle in the fourth quarter and overtime for a one-point win, completing 22 of his 34 passes for 270 yards, two scores and two picks. It's concerning that he threw six of his 14 interceptions in the regular season against this Rams defense, but Seattle still found a way to overcome those turnovers in the second meeting between these teams.

Darnold has led the Seahawks to a 15-3 record (including playoffs) this season, and he's one win away from an appearance in Super Bowl 60. Oddsmakers have Seattle set at -148 (implied probability of 59.68%) to win this matchup.

