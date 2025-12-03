Reid Explains Decision to Eschew FG in Loss at Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Over four consecutive drives in the middle of last week’s loss at Dallas, the Chiefs stalled.

The Chiefs had opened the game with efficient dominance, jumping out to a 14-7 lead. Then, both their possessions in the second quarter and each of their drives in the third quarter ended in frustrating punts.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The last one hurt the most. Midway through the third quarter, Kansas City’s defense got its first stop of the game, forcing a punt. Down 17-14, the Chiefs got good field position and moved the ball to Dallas’ 44-yard line, but Patrick Mahomes was disturbingly off target on a big pass to Rashee Rice.

Then, facing fourth-and-4, Reid took his offense off the field, rather than attempting the fourth down – as he has successfully so many times this year. But instead of sending Harrison Butker on for a game-tying 61-yard field goal – within his 62-yard career long, and on turf under the AT&T Stadium roof – Reid opted to punt.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Head coach explains his call

“Well, at that time we were doing okay,” Reid said afterward. “I thought we would be able to hold them with field position. So, it didn't work out well, in hindsight. You can sit here and say, ‘Go for it,’ but you got to weigh all that. So, give that one to me.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kevin Knowles (38) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rookie Kevin Knowles downed the punt at the Cowboys’ 4-yard line, but Dallas marched 78 yards on the Kansas City defense to kick its own field goal and take a 20-14 lead. It was a monumental turning point in the game.

Instead of ending a mid-game offensive lull with points, the Cowboys got a momentum push, stopping the Chiefs on a fourth straight drive. Butker, who hit a 59-yarder earlier this year, at that point in the Dallas game had connected on 15 of his past 16 kicks, his only miss a blocked PAT at Denver. He also was good on his last 12 field-goal attempts, including all five the week before.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Accountability but Chiefs are still 6-6

If there’s one thing the Chiefs don’t lack, it’s accountability. So, to hear Reid take the fall for that decision – which could’ve tied the game in a contest ultimately decided by three points – was admirable. But the Chiefs know they can accept all the blame in the world and that won’t get them to the postseason.

Reid said decisions like that are hashed out days before the game with his analytics chief, Mike Frazier. Then, the choice is dissected again when the situation surfaces in the game.

“He and I will talk during those,” Reid said Monday, “or before those take place, or even before the game. We kind of go through all that during the week. So, Fraze and I have a meeting, long meeting on Fridays, just where he and I go through situation stuff, and where we need to go with it.”

