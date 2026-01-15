Breaking Down Potential Trade Suitors for Trent McDuffie

This offseason is going to be an unusual experience for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be operating under the same timeline as all the non-playoff teams. The Chiefs went 6-11 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Not only that, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL late in the season, putting his status for 2026, at least the first few weeks, in doubt.

The Mahomes variable is why this offseason will be tricky to navigate through for Kansas City's front office, especially general manager Brett Veach, who will have several difficult decisions to make. One of those difficult propositions will be what to do with All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. The 25-year-old corner is entering his fifth and final year on his current rookie deal. He is owed $13.6 million guaranteed.

That price tag is not the problem. The bind the Chiefs find themselves in is that McDuffie has yet to be extended, and that has raised speculation that he could be dealt this offseason for a premium draft pick. McDuffie was the 21st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league. However, Kansas City's current cap situation and circumstances for next season could cause the organization to operate differently compared to years past.

With all of that in mind, which teams could contact the Chiefs and gauge in trade discussions if the star cornerback is made available?

Quick disclaimer: There have been no reports that Kansas City plans on trading McDuffie. This is a speculative discussion based on rumors.

Los Angeles Rams

Last weekend's win over the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round was extremely alarming for the Rams' defense. For the second time this season, Los Angeles surrendered 31 points to Bryce Young and Carolina. In late November, the Panthers defeated the Rams 31-28, which was the first time during the regular season that Los Angeles allowed 30+ points in game.

The Rams' defense has been susceptible against the pass, which has been problematic over the last month or so. Los Angeles may end up competing for the Super Bowl, but the secondary could prevent Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay from reaching their second Super Bowl appearance together.

This landing spot makes a ton of space based on need, and the fact that the Rams have two first-round picks (owns the Falcons' 13th-overall selection) and $69 million in cap space heading into next season. Los Angeles could ship off their own first-round pick and extend McDuffie in the process.

Dallas Cowboys

Another team with two first-round picks in this upcoming draft is Dallas, who owns Green Bay's selection with the Micah Parsons trade. The Cowboys' cap situation is not as fruitful as the Rams, but Jerry Jones has shown the willingness to bargain in recent memory.

Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 points per game this season, which was magnified by a downgraded pass rush, without Parsons, and a Swiss-cheese secondary that was repeatedly exploited. McDuffie would be a nice fit with the Cowboys, and that extra first-round pick plays a big part in the equation.

