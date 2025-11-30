Nine-Alarm Misfire Could Be Chiefs’ Most Disturbing Trend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On three of his first four passes out of the bye Nov. 16 at Denver, Patrick Mahomes simply misfired. He had good protection, got good matchups and was uncharacteristically inaccurate.
Because they happened so early, those deep incompletions faded into the memory of a 22-19 loss. But the Chiefs had to be sick when they turned on the postgame film.
Over the three games since the bye, and peppered throughout the Chiefs’ up-and-down season, those Mahomes incompletions have reared their homely heads far too often. Keen observers will testify, the quarterback has missed on too many throws that he’s hit in the past.
And to compound the maddening inconsistency that’s plagued Kansas City, he’s also been deadly accurate.
Throw in key adjustments his receivers have made – like Rashee Rice’s fourth-and-3 catch in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s Week 12 win over the Colts – and frustrating drops that have crept in when Mahomes has fired perfect strikes -- some by Rice and some by Xavier Worthy, and the Chiefs are just where people should expect. They’re 6-6 with playoff hopes fading faster than parched flowers in direct sun.
Here are nine concerning incompletions in the past three games, not counting his red-zone interception at Denver, that could’ve greatly helped the Chiefs.
Week 13 at Dallas (31-28 loss)
- With 9:37 on the second-quarter clock, on first-and-10, Mahomes misses Xavier Worthy deep down the right sideline. The Chiefs eventually have to punt.
- In the third quarter (7:17), Mahomes is off on a third-and-4 pass intended for Rice. Instead of moving the chains on a key second-half drive, Matt Araiza comes on to punt.
Week 12 vs. Indianapolis (23-20 overtime win)
- Late in the first half, with 19 seconds remaining, Mahomes misfires at the pylon, throwing behind Rice on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line. The Chiefs have to settle for a Harrison Butker chip shot.
- Early in the fourth quarter (13:44), Mahomes overthrows Tyquan Thornton deep down the middle to begin the drive. The Chiefs recover, though, and Kareem Hunt scores their only touchdown.
- On the next drive, with 6:02 left in regulation, Mahomes is off on a deep-middle pass to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs overcome the first-and-10 incompletion and eventually kick a field goal.
Week 11 at Denver (22-19 loss)
- On the first series, Mahomes picks up a quick first down to Rice but then painfully misses deep on three consecutive plays. On first-and-10, Worthy beats his man for a sure touchdown but Mahomes overthrows the receiver.
- On the next play, Mahomes and Noah Gray aren't on the same page deep over the middle and the tight end loses sight of the ball.
- Finally, on third-and-10, Mahomes has Tyquan Thornton wide open deep down the right sideline but can't connect. Andy Reid sends on his punt unit.
