Chiefs Need This Rookie to Step Up in Second Year

The Kansas City Chiefs are in panic mode. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just a few weeks into rehabilitating his torn ACL. Travis Kelce might be retiring, and even if he doesn't, he's clearly lost a step or two as a threat in the passing game. KC has needs all over the roster, along the O-line, D-line, and the defensive back seven.



General Manager Brett Veach might have to do more than just fill holes in the on-field personnel; he might also have to replace both coordinators, with Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy landing head coaching interviews with the Tennessee Titans. He has the ninth-overall pick to work with in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he might have to spend it on replacing Rashee Rice, with the third-year wideout potentially facing more legal troubles soon.



Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs' offense needs answers



The Kansas City Chiefs' offense was severely disappointing in the 2025 NFL season. The primary focus was the shortcomings of the ground game, with Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Brashard Smith all failing to create explosive rushes and take pressure off Patrick Mahomes and the air attack.



However, the Chiefs weren't lighting it up with the pass, either. Mahomes averaged 256.2 yards per game, the second-lowest mark of his career, only above last season when KC was hell-bent on a ground-and-pound, clock-control approach. His 62.7 percent completion rate was the worst he's ever had. And it wasn't really on him.



Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jalen Royals has to step up



Mahomes missed on quite a few deep balls this past season, the kind that people grew accustomed to him hitting with Tyreek Hill back in the early days of the Chiefs' dynasty, but he was still comfortably a top-five quarterback when he was healthy. His weapons, on the other hand, were severely disappointing this year. Outside of Rashee Rice, none of his pass-catchers were reliably threatening to opposing defenses.



Xavier Worthy hasn't panned out the way the Chiefs hoped, struggling to produce with Rice on and off the field. Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton Jr. were painfully mediocre. KC had a promising rookie waiting in the wings who hardly ever saw the field, though: Jalen Royals. He entered his first season with knee tendinitis, which prevented him from proving himself throughout training camp and the preseason, and earning meaningful reps early on. He never would.



Jalen Royals , WR - Utah State

(6’0 - 4.42 , Official 40 - 205 lbs)



🟢 80.6 Receiving Grade

• 21 Total Receiving TDs over final 2 seasons

• Great YAC WR (851 Total YAC yards over final 2 seasons)

• Underrated route runner

• Big play/House call ability

• Boundary WR… pic.twitter.com/0BHW2eghAi — IAmWestsideFetti 💙🖤🤟🏾 (@4MR_Fetti) March 2, 2025

Royals finished his rookie campaign with just two catches for four yards on three targets. However, he only played 86 total snaps, with half of them coming in the season finale with Chris Oladokun under center. It's hard to blame him for not producing.



The Chiefs clearly need to upgrade their arsenal, but they have few means to do so. It'd be great if they could add a young 6', 200-lb wideout who grabbed 126 receptions for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 20 games and ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. That's exactly who they have with Royals. Next season, KC needs to show it.

Chiefs Kingdom, keep up with Jalen Royals' development with Kansas City, by keeping that browser right here. And don’t forget to sign up for a FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each day …SIGN UP HERE NOW.