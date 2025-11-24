Reviewing the Chiefs' Week 12 Performance Vs Indianapolis Colts

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down and review how the Chiefs came away with a must-win, overtime victory over the AFC South first-place Indianapolis Colts.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:

Below is a transcript from Nov 21 of tight end Travis Kelce speaking to the media ahead of the Chiefs' matchup with the Colts.

Q: On this team being better than last year’s team.

KELCE: “I just think the chemistry, how together we are, how much we’re willing to fight for each other. I think it’s not a matter of effort, it’s all just execution. We’re in here every single day grinding our tails off trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches; they’re tightening things up a little bit so we focus on those details and so we can play fast and play with a purpose. Outside of that, I think the chemistry of this team is one of the most fun teams I’ve been on in a while.”

Q: How excited are you for the rest of the season?

KELCE: “I’m excited every single day we come into this building. There’s still a chance (and) I’m fighting man. I think right now it’s a different season than we’ve had really since I can remember. With that being said, every single day is a new challenge, and I love that. I love that opportunity. We get a great football team (Indianapolis Colts) that is playing amazing on both offensive and defensive sides of the football.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

They have a great run game, pass game (and) playmakers all over the field. Defensively, they’re very stout. They’re getting one of our ex-Super Bowl winners (Colts CB) Charvarius (Ward) back this week so it’s only going to make our job a little bit harder, and we just have to focus. I have all the faith in the world of everybody in this building of going out there and finding a way to get a win this weekend.”

Q: On Colts Tyler Warren.

KELCE: “I don’t know, man. He’s (Tyler Warren) a big dude coming out of Penn State. He’s an absolute

force, and you can see why he’s got a lot of success early. How he ran with the ball when he was in college, his feel for zones, his ability to go up and make a catch over top of everybody, just a big target out there. I’m excited for his future, but hopefully we can hold him to a few yards this week.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).