Chiefs Must Get with the Times or Be Left Behind

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty might have come to an end in the 2025 NFL season. Travis Kelce might retire. Patrick Mahomes is rehabilitating a torn ACL. General Manager Brett Veach has few means to try to upgrade a roster that was on the brink of elimination even before his star quarterback got injured.



It wasn't just roster shortcomings that led to Kansas City's regression, though. On paper, KC had similar talent to the team that went to the Super Bowl just last year. But the play-calling and the late-game execution were sorely lacking this season, leading to a 6-11 finish, including a 1-9 mark in one-score contests, compared to 11-0 in 2024.



Are the Chiefs moving backwards?



The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the end of their dynasty, but that doesn't mean they can't start another one. However, it's even harder to release a second hit than it is to discover a gem the first time around. The New England Patriots, with Head Coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, were able to have two distinct dominant runs by staying ahead of the curve.



They innovated the game in ways that are still emulated across the NFL today. Whether it be opponent-specific game planning, cutting bait with expensive stars in free agency early on, or maximizing the no-huddle offense, the Pats were truly one step ahead of the competition throughout their dynastic run.



During the Chiefs' first dynasty, they did a lot of things that other teams were forced to copy. Their red zone and goal-line passing looks are implemented all over the league.

Everyone was looking for the next Patrick Mahomes, a scrambling quarterback who could create out of structure and turn games into backyard football. Steve Spagnuolo's creative blitz schemes can be identified within Brian Flores' strategy with the Minnesota Vikings, Jeff Ulbrich's with the Atlanta Falcons, and several other playbooks.



But the Chiefs have to continue innovating. In the NFL, if a team isn't moving forward, it's going backward. Kansas City is slated to replace Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, who will rejoin Reid and Spags to form one of the oldest coaching trios in the league.

Just because their bodies are old and tired doesn't mean that their schemes have to be, though. Bieniemy won't have Tyreek Hill at his disposal this time, and he might not have Travis Kelce, either. He and the rest of the Chiefs' staff have to show that they're willing to change for the better if they want to run things back with another dynasty.

