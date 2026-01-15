What Kelce Coming Back Would Mean for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty has started to feel the effects of time passing them by. They've missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, and the Denver Broncos will be the reigning AFC West champions.

On top of all this change, they may have to deal with a franchise legend stepping away from their team for good. Travis Kelce's final game at Arrowhead Stadium felt cathartic, like a goodbye. However, Kelce hasn't confirmed he's retiring this season. It's something that's been heavily predicted, but there's always a chance he comes back. What would it mean for the Chiefs in 2026 for Kelce to come back?

One Final Time

For starters, Kelce's renewed deal will have to be extremely team-friendly. The Chiefs are already well over the cap for next season, and that's with them not even extending any of their other players yet. He will have to sign a one-year deal where he's getting paid a bare minimum.

Secondly, he has to be the backup tight end, or they have to approach their tight end room as more of a committee. Kelce just had one of the worst seasons of his career. It's clear he isn't the same caliber of player as he once was. I would like to see the Chiefs draft someone like Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also have Noah Gray on their roster, who could benefit from an increased role in the offense.

Finally, and most importantly, it gives Patrick Mahomes and Kelce another chance to compete for a Super Bowl together. The Chiefs will have a better team next season, and Andy Reid has already confirmed that he'll be coming back to coach the Chiefs in 2026.

That trio may have missed the mark in 2025, but all the tools are in place for them to come roaring back in 2026. Kelce may not be as explosive as he once was, but his connection with Mahomes is still evident any time they play together.

However, this decision comes down to what Kelce wants. He's already a Hall of Famer if he decides to retire, and on top of having a successful podcast with his brother, he's set to marry superstar Taylor Swift later this summer.

He has every reason to enjoy retirement, but I'm sure the Chiefs would welcome him back with open arms if he decides to come back.

