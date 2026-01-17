Chiefs Rival Now Courting 3 Potential Chiefs OC Targets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mike McDaniel didn’t have to grant Tom Brady’s request for a head-coach interview.

But the Raiders are so interested in the former Dolphins head coach that they’re flying across the country to meet with him in Miami on Monday, per Tom Pelissero.

AFC West rival could be poaching Chiefs' candidates

And as Andy Reid and the Chiefs wait on the fate of Matt Nagy, another team within Kansas City’s division is making progress toward a decision.

The Raiders, who fired Pete Carroll after one season, have also reportedly scheduled their initial second interview with a candidate, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Kansas City is familiar with Evero because he spent the 2022 season as the defensive coordinator in Denver under Nathaniel Hackett.

Another direction the Raiders are reportedly considering is something that would command all the attention of Patrick Mahomes: A Texas Tech reunion in Las Vegas with Davis Webb and Kliff Kingsbury. Per SI insider Albert Breer, Webb is a realistic head-coach option for the Chiefs’ division rival. Another Reid option at OC, Brian Daboll, also could be in play for the Raiders.

But Webb -- whose Broncos play Buffalo in the divisional round Saturday afternoon -- certainly makes sense as a Raiders head-coach candidate.

“For one,” Breer wrote this week in his mailbag feature, “there’s a good chance he’d bring an experienced OC with him—be it Kingsbury (a good friend of Tom Brady’s who coached Webb at Texas Tech) or Daboll (who Webb was with in both Buffalo and New York, and who was with Brady in New England). Then, there’s the upside he would bring, with his varied experience as a player and coach, and the energy he’d give to a program that needs it.”

Texas Tech reunion twice a year

Imagine Mahomes going toe-to-toe twice a year with his college head coach and the quarterback he replaced in a Red Raiders uniform – running the Las Vegas Raiders. Breer said it would be a gamble, but the Raiders play their home games only a Brady pass from the Las Vegas Strip.

“With Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza likely arriving in late April,” Breer wrote, “creating great infrastructure for the quarterback will be key. And while I’ve said that there’s a whole lot more to being a head coach than that, anyone who’s been around Webb knows he might have even more potential as a program leader than he brings as a teacher of the position that he played.”

Something the Chiefs are watching, no doubt, in addition to McDaniel. The former Dolphins head coach is thought to be weighing his options with regard to the eight available head-coach vacancies.

And, something that should interest the Chiefs, he reportedly would consider an attractive offensive-coordinator role with a winning, established quarterback over certain head-coach positions.

