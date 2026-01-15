How Chiefs' Matt Nagy Is Preparing For 2nd Chance

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has received interviews this offseason for head coach openings around the NFL.

Nagy has spent the last few years with the Chiefs and helping that offense get back to being the offense that has won them Super Bowls. Nagy wants to get back to being a head coach and has certainly put his name back in the mix with the years he has spent with the Chiefs. Teams like that he has been part of that organization, because of the winning.

Nagy knows a lot about how an offense should be run and what it takes to execute at a high level. In Kansas City, he is working with some of the best at their respective position. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Nagy has become better because of the Chiefs and has learned a lot from them. He takes everything from the offensive to what the defense is giving him, and what Reid and Mahomes see as well. All that goes into what Nagy puts on the play sheet as well.

This past season did not go well for the Chiefs or Nagy, but he is looking to bounce back next season. Whether it is with the Chiefs or another team, Nagy wants to be the best he can be to bring more success to the organization. Before arriving in Kansas City, Nagy was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. In Chicago, it did not end well for Nagy, but he did learn a lot from his time there, and that has made him a better coach overall.

Matt Nagy speak about anonymous report

"A blind spot report is something where you get x amount of people. For my scenario, what I did this past offseason. You get a list of 40 people that you care immensely about," said Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. "What their feelings are and what their opinions are. It is not the Nagy fan club. It is not all people who like you. It is people that I have coached with and for. Whether it is ownership, personnel, players, coaches, friends."

"It is some who have been fired from me, that I care what they think in regards to their opinions and how I can be better. So, I get a 45-page report that is anonymous. Full of hundreds of quotes of things that I did well. But more importantly to me, things I need to do better."

