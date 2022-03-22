Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Order Update Following Matt Ryan Trade

The Colts traded for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday, sending a third-round pick in exchange. Here is what the Colts' full 2022 NFL Draft order looks like now.

The Indianapolis Colts finally pulled the trigger on a new quarterback on Monday, acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

The compensation was extremely friendly for the Colts, as they received an above-average starting quarterback for the price of their second-highest third-round pick, No. 82 overall.

Here are the Colts' seven selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft as it stands today:

2:42 (from Washington)

3:73 (from Washington)

4:122

5:159

5:179 (comp. pick)

6:216 (comp. pick)

7:239

The Colts no longer have a 2022 first-round pick as a result of their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz last season. However, after trading him and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240) away to the Washington Commanders recently, the Colts recouped a 2022 third-round pick (No. 73), a 2023 conditional Day 2 pick, and the two teams swapped 2022 second-round picks (Colts moved from No. 47 to No. 42).

The Colts also sent a sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor during a separate trade.

A couple of extra picks were added to the Colts' loot as they were also officially rewarded two compensatory draft picks — one each in the fifth and sixth rounds — for a pair of free-agent losses last offseason.

Despite not having a first-rounder this spring, the Colts moved both of their second and third-round picks up in the order thanks to Washington. This is a draft class rich with pass-catchers to provide to their new quarterback.

The Colts are also reportedly restructuring Ryan's contract to create extra cap space (more on that later). The space on top of the draft picks will help the team address their needs so they can move forward with Ryan leading a well-balanced roster.

