The wait is over; we now know who the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback will be in 2022.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts have acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Going into Monday, the Colts held two picks in this year's third round, Nos. 73 and 82; they are sending No. 82 to Atlanta, per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

The need for a new quarterback started for the Colts at the end of the 2021 regular season and was cemented when they traded former starter Carson Wentz in early March.

Recently, the Falcons were in the running to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which set in motion Ryan's search for a new team. Although the Falcons didn't come away with Watson, Ryan felt it was best to still move on.

Drafted as the No. 3-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan had the unenviable task of replacing a beloved Atlanta superstar in Michael Vick but answered the call by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 14 years he took the Falcons to new heights and became the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history.

Ryan (6'4", 217, 36) was the 2016 NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in a season where the Falcons made the Super Bowl. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro.

He's also one of the most statistically productive quarterbacks in NFL history within this point in his career.

Ryan has started all 222 of his regular-season games (120-102) and never missed more than two games in a season. He went 5,242-of-8,003 passing (65.5%) for 59,735 yards (7.5 YPA), 367 touchdowns, 170 interceptions, and a passer rating of 94.2.

In 10 postseason starts, he's 4-6 and has gone 237-of-351 passing (67.5%) for 2,672 yards (7.6 YPA), 20 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.8.

Ryan reached 4,000 passing yards every year between 2011-2020, at least 60.0% completions in all but one season, and only fewer than 20 touchdown passes in one.

Most recently in 2021, Ryan started all 17 games (7-10) and was 375-of-560 passing (67.0%) for 3,968 yards (7.1 YPA), 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 90.4 rating. He did all of that without Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

We'll see what the financials look like between the Colts and Falcons. Partially because much of his money is tied up in bonuses, there are numerous thoughts on how much the Colts might be on the hook for in Ryan's contract, and how much Atlanta might eat. Currently, he's got roughly $54 million and two years left on his contract. Our Andrew Moore dove into Ryan's contract here.

For the seventh consecutive season, there will be a different Week 1 starter than the year before under center for the Colts. Along with Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers, Ryan is one of the best quarterbacks the Colts have had in this time but starting the season at 37 years old, he likely is not a long-term option.

That gives the Colts the luxury of having a high-quality quarterback while being able to be patient in their search for their long-term franchise quarterback. The front office can focus on building a team around Ryan that can compete for a deep playoff run immediately.

Ryan would not only represent an overall upgrade at the position for the Colts, but more stability as well. He's no longer got the strongest arm but he can hit players in stride to pick up yards after the catch, and he will take what the defense gives him. It's what the Colts want.

The Colts can approach the situation as a temporary, high-end rental that can help them compete in a loaded AFC.

What do you think about this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"