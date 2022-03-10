Skip to main content
Player(s)
Sam Howell, Rasheed Walker
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions

Colts Land Pair Of Offensive Pieces In Latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft

With an opening at quarterback now, the Colts land a potential franchise signal caller in Bleacher Report's latest three-round mock draft.

Prior to trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for multiple picks, including a second-round swap in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts were very clearly in search of a quarterback to add to the roster, whether that was via a trade, free agency, or in the draft.

Now, after quickly getting out of a poor situation, that need intensifies. 

Fortunately for the Colts, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department may have found just the answer for GM Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In its first three-round mock draft post-Combine, the B/R scouting department has the Colts addressing two major needs on the offensive side of the football with its first two picks in the draft. Again, this mock happened before the Wentz trade became official, so keep that in mind here. 

With the Colts' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report has Indianapolis landing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, joining in on the Howell/Colts connection with The Athletic's Dane Brugler

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) on the field in the third quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The selection of Howell in the mock for the Colts sees the former Heisman Trophy preseason favorite come off the board as the fourth quarterback off the board behind the likes of Malik Willis (Seattle), Desmond Ridder (Washington) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) in the first round. 

Howell brings some intriguing tools, including a strong right arm and mobility to the position that could give the Colts an option on the ground on designed runs with running back Jonathan Taylor, but his stock feels lower compared to other quarterbacks in the class coming off of a disappointing year in Chapel Hill. 

In the third round at No. 82 overall, the B/R scouting department has the Colts landing a potential starting left tackle in Penn State's Rasheed Walker, a guy that was once projected as a first-round pick before taking a bit of a slide backwards in 2021. 

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191012 Penn St Iowa Fb 052 Jpg

Here's what the B/R scouting department had to say about Walker:

Walker's blend of size, natural power and body control are special enough to suggest that he can start early in his NFL career despite a rudimentary toolkit and erratic technique. He will need to be coached hard and improve quickly to bridge the gap between his talent and current skill set, but his youth gives him the necessary runway to reach his considerable upside.

Potentially playing next to left guard Quenton Nelson and being coached up by Colts' assistant offensive line coach and  Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae could do wonders for Walker, especially early in his career. 

The traits are there with the Penn State product. Now it's all about putting it all together. 

Overall, that would be a solid haul for the Colts in the first two picks, even without a first-round draft pick. Howell has the makings of a franchise quarterback, one that guys genuinely love and respect in the locker room, and could put an end to the endless cycle of quarterbacks in Indianapolis, while Walker could be a bookend left tackle with great value opposite Braden Smith. 

Have thoughts on the Colts' haul in Bleacher Report's mock draft? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

