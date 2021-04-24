Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 5

These are the last five players that the Colts have selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, if teams are still finding players that contribute on special teams as well as offense or defense, you can call it a win.

That's been the case for the Indianapolis Colts, who we've found to be solid at finding talent beyond the first two days of the draft.

Today, we continue to inspect their last five picks in each round by moving on to Round 5.

OL Danny Pinter

2020 | Pick No. 149

Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-13 games, with 103 offensive snaps

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts glowed about this selection after making it. Pinter was a tight end early in college locally at Ball State before converting to right tackle, where he earned First-Team All-Conference honors. With the Colts, he moved inside to center/guard. He's been known as a quick learner who plays at a high level regardless of what new challenge he's been given, so when he started a game at center last year as a rookie and played reasonably well, it wasn't a big surprise. Long term, it's unclear what Pinter's role is: could he be in line to eventually start at right guard, or is he simply the Colts' top depth option inside? Regardless, they found good value in this pick.

LB E.J. Speed

2019 | Pick No. 164

Colts Career Stats: 27 games, 16 tackles (1 for loss), 1 blocked kick

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

People outside of NFL facilities knew next to zero information about Speed when he was picked two years ago, but he's stuck around for the Colts as a key special teamer and could be in the mix as the starting SAM linebacker in 2021. He played 222 snaps on special teams for the Colts in 2020 and earned a quality grade of 76.6 according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Marvell Tell III

2019 | Pick No. 144

Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-13 games, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 5 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Tell's development has been a little delayed because he was a COVID-19 opt-out in 2020, but he figures to continue being a key depth piece in the secondary in 2021. He developed quickly as a rookie in 2019 after converting from college safety to NFL cornerback. With his blend of size (6'2", 198) and athleticism, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up where he left off and begin earning defensive snaps again.

WR Daurice Fountain

2018 | Pick No. 159

Colts Career Stats: 6 games, 2 receptions (3 targets) for 23 yards (11.5 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2018-2020 (Current UFA)

Fountain's story is one that's an unfortunate example of what could've been. He was drafted out of a small school in Northern Iowa as a big receiver (6'2", 210) with good athleticism. He earned a little bit of playing time late in his rookie season. He dominated during training camp the following summer and was arguably the best storyline on the team but suffered a devastating ankle injury near the end of camp that ended his season before it began. He returned in 2020, and although he continued to look great on the practice field, he just never caught on permanently. He now is an unrestricted free agent.

RB Jordan Wilkins

2018 | Pick No. 169

Colts Career Stats: Started 4-of-45 games, 195 carries for 951 yards (4.9 avg.) and 4 touchdowns, 35 receptions (44 targets) for 233 yards (6.7 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Wilkins is the perfect example in the NFL of how you can find stud running backs on Day 3 of the draft. Through his first two years, he was one of the NFL's most efficient runners. He was tied for No. 2 in the league in yards per carry in 2018 with 5.6, and was No. 1 in 2019 with 6.0. He had a rather average year in 2021, but he has been one of the Colts' most reliable depth pieces over the last three years, without a doubt. If he'd been given the starting role on another team at some point, he very well may have been a 1,000-yard back.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five fifth-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

