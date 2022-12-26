Colts Promote Linebacker Ahead of Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but was picked up by the Colts at the beginning of September following preseason roster cuts. He's been on the Colts' practice squad since.

This preseason, Olubi saw 61 snaps on defense, totaling a grade of 69.3, including a 78.8 in run defense, 53.5 in coverage, and an 82.1 in tackling according to Pro Football Focus. He registered 3 "stops," which is considered a forced failure against the offense. Olubi also registered 1 special teams stop in 14 coverage snaps.

Along with Olubi, the Colts now have fellow linebackers Zaire Franklin, Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, Grant Stuard, and Cameron McGrone.

