Colts vs. Vikings Preseason Week 2: Live Thread

The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) travel north to visit the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Saturday at 8:00pm ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Whether or not you're able to follow the game, you can stay here with us on this page as we give live updates from the stadium.

You can catch the game on television locally on FOX 59 (Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw, Color: Rick Venturi, Sideline: Larra Overton). On the radio, you can find the game on WFNI and WLHK (Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor, Color: Joe Reitz, Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman).

The Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers for two days of joint practices followed by the preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium last Sunday and came out on top, 21-18. Since then, the Colts have shifted focus to this matchup on Saturday as well as their Week 1 regular-seasoner opener at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will get the start on Saturday and play much, if not all of the first half, followed by Jacob Eason, reversing the role's from last week's game.

