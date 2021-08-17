2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 15: Eason Builds On Sharp Preseason Performance

The Colts returned to the training camp practice field on Tuesday, and quarterback Jacob Eason looked as sharp as ever. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the training camp practice field at Grand Park Sports Campus on Tuesday after their 2021 preseason debut on Sunday.

It was an interesting day as the team got many welcomed faces back in the lineup who'd been resting injuries, but one of the main storylines in camp was not present.

I was not able to be in attendance on Tuesday, but I collected notes from some of my colleagues who were there. Make sure to catch the Twitter accounts of Kevin Bowen, George Bremer, Joel Erickson, Stephen Holder, and Zak Keefer for more.

I will be back in Westfield, Ind. at Grand Park on Wednesday to continue bringing you coverage of practice.

— NFL teams need to get to 85 players on the roster by Tuesday afternoon, so the Colts made their roster moves in the morning. They announced that they waived RB Jet Anderson and TE Graham Adomitis, placed DE Damontre Moore on Injured Reserve, and waived-injured WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. If the two clear waivers, they will revert to the team's IR list.

— The following players did not participate in practice Tuesday: WR Parris Campbell (non-COVID illness), QB Carson Wentz (foot), QB Sam Ehlinger (non-COVID illness), LB E.J. Speed (knee), LB Skai Moore (back), G Quenton Nelson (foot), LB Jordan Glasgow (back), OL Danny Pinter (foot), C Ryan Kelly (elbow), TE Noah Togiai (knee).

— There were some big returns to practice on Tuesday, as RB Nyheim Hines (leg), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (foot), DT Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), and S Shawn Davis (undisclosed) were all back on the field.

— Guys like Dulin, Stallworth, and Davis are still fighting for spots on the roster once final cuts arrive, so their return for these final five practices is crucial. Also, with Paye returning, we may now see him perform during preseason action.

— OT Eric Fisher (PUP, Achilles) was seen getting more side work done during practice. OL Danny Pinter (foot) also was without the crutches that he was seen using last week.

— While QBs Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have been battling for the right to be the Colts' backup behind Carson Wentz, Ehlinger was not present at practice on Tuesday as he recovers from an illness. Both quarterbacks had a terrific preseason debut on Sunday, but only Eason was able to stack Tuesday on top of that performance.

— Eason is currently the NFL's top-rated preseason QB with a grade of 94.5 after his performance against the Carolina Panthers, according to Pro Football Focus. On Tuesday, he looked just as composed and effective with the football in his hands. He went 12-of-16 passing (75.0%) (H/T Bremer) during 11-on-11s, wisely connecting with WR T.Y. Hilton on five occasions. After practice, OC Marcus Brady acknowledged Eason looked more confident on Tuesday.

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

— There wasn't much concern about Hilton's lack of involvement in the offense early in camp but more so that Eason maybe hadn't been on the same page with the veteran receiver yet. Tuesday was different as the pair reportedly connected on multiple chunk plays throughout practice.

— Another day, another WR Mike Strachan update. The rookie has flashed seemingly every day during camp and then made an excellent leaping catch in the preseason game on Sunday. Strachan already has Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin as a mentor, and now he's caught the attention of Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, and Chad Johnson. Strachan was reportedly running with the first-team offense on Tuesday and made a nice catch along the sideline.

What did you think of Day 15 of #ColtsCamp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Miss Anything During Camp? We've Got You Covered!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.