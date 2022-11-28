How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers finish off the NFL's Week 12 slate tonight as they go toe-to-toe on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (4-6-1) and Steelers (3-7) are both fighting for pride, of course, but also just to keep what slim hopes they still have for the playoffs alive. A loss for either team would all but be a death knell for their postseason chances.

Indy hasn't been victorious over Pittsburgh since 2008, which amounts to their last seven attempts. Could their fortune turn on Monday?

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Steelers

Date/Time: Mon., Nov. 28, at 8:15pm ET

Mon., Nov. 28, at 8:15pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: ESPN — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)

ESPN — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed reporters this weekend and gave a quick glimpse into the team's attitude heading into this matchup.

“Obviously, Monday night, excited about the Steelers coming to town. (I’m) fired up," Saturday said. "We’re going to be in our throwback uniforms. So, excited about that. It’s our Kicking The Stigma game... Excited about all of those things and excited to get to it today.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in Monday night to find out.

