5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Defense in 2023

The lone positive constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the defense has stood tall against the difficult competition, all while trying to support a lifeless offensive counterpart.

With the offseason approaching for the Colts, there are question marks on players like Yannick Ngakoue and Bobby Okereke, to name a couple, and if they will continue to play in the Circle City. With the chance of them and others, testing free agency, let’s look into some players who could be great signings in key positions.

CB Byron Murphy (Arizona Cardinals) Mandatory Credit: David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports Murphy is a fourth-year veteran who has played the right, left, and slot corner positions in his tenure with the Cardinals. Approaching a contract year, and given the right financial situation, he would be a fantastic and versatile piece for a cornerback-needy team. This year he has only played nine contests, but in 2021 he had 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown) and 12 passes defended, showing the high-motor through his numbers. CB Jamel Dean (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Ranking second in overall defensive grade (77.2) and third on the Buccaneers in overall pass coverage grade with 74.8 (per Pro Football Focus), Dean is the model of consistency in the secondary. He also has one of the lowest percent of catches allowed on throws for Tampa with 50.7%. This shows that he can be a big addition to any defensive scheme and cause problems for opposing quarterbacks, all while being only 26 years old. DE Arden Key (Jacksonville Jaguars) Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union Ngakoue returning in a Horseshoe is up in the air. So, a rotational player like Key is a perfect fit alongside Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye. In the past few seasons, Key has jumped around the league (2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders and 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers), but he’s combined for 11 sacks over the past two seasons while starting only three out of 33 games. LB Tremaine Edmunds (Buffalo Bills) Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Edmunds is an athletic freak, standing 6’5” and weighing 250 pounds. However, he is also an “all-over-the-field” type linebacker who can tackle with the best of the league, currently atop the Bills tackling efficiency grades with 80.0. It’s also worth noting that he has defended 32 total passes throughout his career and has notched two Pro Bowls. With the chance that Okereke walks, Edmunds is a player who could be on Indianapolis’ radar. CB Rock Ya-Sin (Las Vegas Raiders) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports A very unlikely situation, but possible. Ya-Sin enters his fourth season, this time for the Raiders. This year, he’s tallied 45 tackles and 7 passes defended. The Raiders will probably offer a new contract to Ya-Sin, but the Colts know what he can do. Given the right coordinator, whether Gus Bradley stays or not, could bring Ya-Sin back in a reunion-like scenario.

The defense has played admirably for Indianapolis this season, especially considering the offense fluctuating between “near” and “worst” in the NFL. However, given recent weeks and the performance dipping badly, there could be a chance that fans see new faces on that side of the ball. Stay tuned.

