5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Offense in 2023

The one thing that has taken the most criticism this season for the Indianapolis Colts has been the offense.

Whether it’s how porous the line looks having given up the second-most sacks in the NFL with 58, the abysmal passing attack (23rd in NFL), or the non-existent running game (24th), it is the offense that will need complete re-tooling this offseason.

With that on the slate, it’s time to look at some available free agents, outside of quarterbacks, who can help get the Colts' offense back on track.

G Nate Davis (Tennessee Titans) Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Davis is a fourth-year pro out of the University of Charlotte. He has been the third-graded overall blocker for the Titans (70.6), per Pro Football Focus, and has allowed only 3 sacks on the year. For a Colts team that has had a revolving door at right guard, Davis is a great fit for a run-heavy attack. OG Ben Powers (Baltimore Ravens) Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Coming into his fourth year in the league, Powers has been as efficient at pass-blocking as a guard can be, ranking first on the Ravens in pass-blocking grade at 88.4 and total snap counts with 1,016. While there is room to improve his run blocking, he is still young enough to be molded by a new offensive line coach and a new system around him. TE Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has re-energized the speedy veteran out of the University of Mississippi. Engram has reached career highs in receptions (69) and receiving yards (739, and has become a bonafide weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s hard to see him not being re-signed, but if he isn’t, he is a capable player who can elevate any offense in the middle of the field. WR Jakobi Meyers (New England Patriots) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Another fourth-year pro, Meyers has been a Patriot from day one after being drafted out of North Carolina State in 2019. He is a young and reliable receiver that can help a newly drafted signal-caller adjust. Not to mention he has a 71.9% catch rate on the year in a dysfunctional Patriots offense. Pair this with Michael Pittman Jr. and a growing Alec Pierce and it presents some issues for secondaries in the deep, intermediate, and short parts of the field. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Last on the list is the veteran wideout hailing from the University of Southern California, Smith-Schuster. He has been a constant for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, compiling an impressive 76 catches for 898 yards and a 76.8% catch rate on 99 targets, per Pro Football Reference. After a couple of shaky years (2019 and 2021) in Pittsburgh, he has shown there is plenty of strength left for him to shine in any offense, the Colts’ included.

Will any of these moves be made? It remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure without question: the Colts must do something in the offseason.

Whether it’s the draft, trading, or signing help in free agency, it is an opportunity that cannot be passed on by Indianapolis.

