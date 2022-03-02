Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at the NFL Combine about the future of Carson Wentz.

If Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was looking for a vote of confidence from general manager Chris Ballard at the NFL Combine, he didn't get one.

Wentz is a hot topic among fans and NFL personnel right now, and general manager Chris Ballard wasn't surprised the opening question at the NFL Combine was in regards to his quarterback.

Ballard did little to slow the rumor mill that Wentz' days in Indianapolis are numbered.

"I know I'm going to get a lot of questions about Carson right now," said Ballard. "I don't have a direct answer for you. We're working through it. Jim... Mr. Irsay, Frank, and I will sit down over the next 10 days and figure out where it's going."

"Ultimately, we'll do what's best for the team... for the Colts. Both in the short term and the long term."

When asked what he was looking for when making a decision on quarterback, Ballard stayed at the very high level, but it was clear the Colts would be evaluating whether or not they can upgrade the position this offseason.

Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Colts would "swing big" this offseason at trying for a new quarterback.

"Ultimately you've gotta have a guy you believe in and you can win with."

Pressed on whether Wentz was that guy, Ballard remained noncommittal.

"I'm not saying we don't [believe in Wentz]," said Ballard, "but in the long term's best interest for us as we sit down and work through whether Carson's the long term best answer or not is the best way I can put it."

The Colts traded a first and a third-round pick to get Wentz and saw him post a 9-8 record with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

But the vote of confidence in Wentz was not coming from Ballard.

"We're not there yet," said Ballard

"I'm not there yet."

While Ballard wouldn't confirm or deny reports that the Colts would be moving on from Wentz, he did little to slow the speculation.