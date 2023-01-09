Colts' Draft Position Now Known after Season Finale

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, cementing their spot inside the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

The Indianapolis Colts certainly tried to avoid disappointment in their season finale on Sunday, but instead dropped their seventh consecutive game, falling to the Houston Texans by a score of 32-31.

A victory would've boosted morale, sure, but the loss — which gives them a final record of 4-12-1 — aided their placement in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Following the afternoon games' results, we now know that the Colts will hold the fourth pick in the draft.

It's tough to pinpoint the biggest area that went wrong for the Colts to go from a popular preseason playoff pick to a team that routinely got booed by their home fans.

The team started three quarterbacks behind an offensive line that didn't look functional until midway through the year. The head coach and offensive coordinator were both dismissed and replaced by guys doing the job for the first time. The defense, which was once a top-five unit, ultimately crumbled after carrying the weight of the team for the season. All of this while ownership often usurped the decision-making of the head coach and general manager.

In a vacuum, this team needs a total makeover, but they've got to start somewhere when it comes to the roster. Quarterback is obviously the most glaring need, and this is a great year to have a top-five pick.

Quarterback prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis are all drawing consideration at the top of the draft, so the Colts can finally end the veteran quarterback carousel and get their (hopeful) long-term solution at the position.

Updated NFL Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos, 5-12)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams, 5-12)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints, 7-10)

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.