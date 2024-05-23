Colts Lineman Lands on NFL 'All-Underrated' Team
The Indianapolis Colts have started OTA offseason workouts and coaches are getting an early glance at their 2024 squad. A healthy offensive line is important to next season's success, especially at a position like left tackle.
Thankfully, the Colts have one of the NFL's best blindside tackles in Bernhard Raimann. A former tight end in college, Raimann has put on heavy weight since leaving Central Michigan to complete his transformation to left tackle.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski released his 2024 NFL All-Underrated team earlier this week, featuring a collection of guys that are overlooked as the league marches towards a September kickoff. Included on the list is Raimann, a player that was given an 82.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus last year.
This grade placed Raimann amongst some of the league's best tackles including Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Encouraged by Raimann's weight gain, Sobleski defended his pick at left tackle:
Functional playing strength was a knock early in his career. As long as the left tackle's movement skills aren't hampered, Raimann's game could be elevated into elite status as one of the game's best left tackles.- Brent Sobleski, B/R
Allowing just four sacks last season, Raimann could be set for an even better season with a mobile Anthony Richardson at the helm. The Colts also faced a gauntlet of edge rushers last season including T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, both of whom finished top-two in the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year voting. While Watt will show up on the schedule again when the Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rest of the schedule could be easier on Indy's O-Line.
Raimann still has to take some final steps in his development, but is inching closer to reaching his potential that general manager Chris Ballard saw in the 2022 NFL Draft.
