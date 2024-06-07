Colts' Anthony Richardson Vows Shoulder Is 'All Good' Despite Soreness
As the Indianapolis Colts conducted their mandatory minicamp this week, all eyes were on Anthony Richardson and his surgically repaired shoulder. Richardson had been ramping up his workload throughout the offseason program, and this would be the first time we would see the quarterback in a practice setting.
The first practice on Tuesday went without a hitch. Richardson looked comfortable throwing the football and was zipping it all over the field. Trainers only had to work on him once when he endured a small spasm in his back.
On Wednesday, things started to change. Richardson looked uncomfortable throwing at times and was looked at by the trainers on multiple occasions. He only took about half of his normal first-team reps.
The final practice of minicamp on Thursday saw Richardson not throw at all. He participated in footwork drills and went through the motions of throwing a football, but never actually threw a ball with his right arm.
When seeing the news on X, many Colts fans were alarmed to see their quarterback not out there. Was there cause for concern? Did Richardson experience a setback?
Take a deep breath, Colts Nation. AR is doing just fine.
"I'm good. Just a little soreness," Richardson revealed. "I've been dealing with soreness since I started throwing – just my shoulder, but it's hard. I’m listening to the trainers that told me, ‘No, you’ve got to sit out for a day.’ I don't want to sit out but it's part of the health journey. So, I'm just rocking with them and just listening.”
The Colts decided to sit Richardson on the final day for precautionary reasons. They have been doing that with other players during minicamp, as Michael Pittman Jr. (knee) and Alec Pierce (foot) did not practice all week with minor injuries. Head coach Shane Steichen made it clear Richardson was still in a good spot.
“Rest assured if we played on Sunday he’d be starting," Steichen declared. "He just had some soreness in his arm, so for precautionary reasons we just held him out today.”
The Colts do not begin training camp for another six weeks. The team will not play a meaningful game of football for another 90-plus days. The Colts know there is no reason to push things with their quarterback, and after trainers looked at Richardson's shoulder on Thursday, there is no cause for concern.
“No, no, we are all good. We already checked it out," Richardson explained. “Went in there this morning and (the trainers) looked at it. Asked me how I'm feeling, moved my shoulder. Just feeling around and just see what's up with it.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson admitted they are surprised he has not had to rest more days throughout his recovery. Thursday was the first session Richardson has been limited during the offseason program, a great sign for his recovery overall. With a month and a half off, Richardson can take things slow and get his arm back in throwing shape.
“(I've) dealt with this before," Richardson remarked. "Normally, I just ice up and just go back at it again but they said there's no need to try to rush out there for the last day when we’ve got the season coming up. So, I’ve got six weeks to keep practicing and keep throwing and just keep getting my shoulder healthy."
Richardson has been pushing hard to return as quickly as possible. He is well over a month ahead of schedule, and Richardson revealed on The Pat McAfee Show this week that he felt 95% back. The last five percent has as much to do with knocking off the rust of not playing football for months as it does with his shoulder recovery.
“They were (not) expecting me to be full-go necessarily (until) like training camp before all of this," Richardson said. "I kind of ramped it up myself just because I wanted to be back out here with the team. So, I kind of like sped it up a little bit just so I could be out here and get my reps.”
Richardson's work and dedication to return to the field have not gone unnoticed. Numerous coaches and players alike have given Richardson his flowers for the work he has put in throughout the offseason and how he has embraced being a leader in the locker room.
But in typical AR fashion, he did not want to take any extra credit. He feels like he is just doing his job, trying to be the best teammate he can be.
"I don't necessarily look at it every day as to get praised," Richardson elaborated. "I just try to be my best every day for the team, be the best version of myself for my teammates. Even if that is sitting out a day, even when I don't want to, just putting the team – the best interest of the team at mind and not necessarily focusing on myself and what I want.”
The best interest of this team is for Richardson to be healthy and back on the field, leading the Colts' offense. The Colts have high expectations this year after barely missing out on the AFC South title a season ago. With the return of Richardson with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield and guys like Pittman, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell on the outside, this offense looks to be a potent unit.
But it will only go as far as Richardson takes them. Richardson has already gotten a lot of work in with his teammates this spring, and they plan to all meet up for another minicamp sometime this summer. All of the work Richardson has done already and will do this summer will prepare him for the biggest season of his football career. And Richardson cannot wait.
“Man, this whole little period we've had since April, just being here, it's been amazing," Richardson said with a smile. "I've been excited since Day One, just being back on the field. Even just putting my helmet back on, everything that I did between these two months has been a blessing. We’ve been putting in work. I've been putting in a lot of work. So, I'm feeling real good about it."
Colts fans can relax. Richardson's shoulder is just fine, and when the Colts reconvene at the end of July, you can expect the quarterback to be 100% and ready to get after it.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.