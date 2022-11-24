New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad.

From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.

One of the players they hope can be a key part of their core special teams group is Denbow, the undrafted rookie out of SMU. Earlier this season, our Zach Hicks detailed why the Colts view Denbow internally as a special teams ace.

Denbow (5'10", 208, 24 years old) was recently waived by the Colts so they could make room for new signing Khalid Kareem, a defensive end that they signed off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. However, his long-term value to the team meant he was an obvious candidate to be brought back to the practice squad.

The rookie has been active for one regular season game this year but really showed what he can do this summer in training camp and the preseason. In 53 special teams snaps through all three preseason games, Denbow was given a quality grade of 73.3 from Pro Football Focus with 5 stops.

The Colts have safeties Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod Jr., Rodney Thomas II, and Nick Cross on the active roster while Denbow joins Henry Black and Marcel Dabo on the practice squad.

The Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers this week on Monday Night Football and are 2.5-point favorites according to SI Sportsbook. Indy will also be sporting a different look, as they don their 1950s throwback uniforms.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.