Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to cast a wide net in the search for their next head coach. However, it would be wise to start in-house with their own homegrown candidates.

The team is sticking to that notion as they are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The #Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their head coaching job today, per source," Pelissero tweeted.

Special teams coordinators aren't always the hottest head-coaching candidates from the outside, but they are often held in high regard in NFL circles. For one, they have interaction with just about every position group on the roster, building relationships throughout the locker room.

“Well, we’re involved with the entire roster," Ventrone told reporters recently when asked why special teams coordinators make good head coaching candidates. "So I would say me specifically, I feel like I’m in tune with both the offense, defense, because I coach the field goal and field goal block units so I know all the personnel. I know all the players pretty well. They are all in my meetings every week."

"I have pretty good relationships with all those players," Ventrone continued. "So I feel like relative to the offensive coordinator or the defensive coordinator, I actually have those guys in my meetings with installs and as the season goes along and training camp and all that. I have those guys around me and I coach all of them the entire season.”

After his 10 seasons as a key special teamer in the NFL, Ventrone became a coaching assistant with the New England Patriots. He has been the Colts' special teams coordinator since 2018 and has seen terrific results.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts' special teams units have ranked 3rd (79.8), 21st (66.0), 1st (91.4), tied-2nd (91.0), and tied-4th (90.3) in the NFL, respectively, in his five seasons. The 2019 season was an outlier due to placekicker Adam Vinatieri having a historically poor season.

In his time with the Colts, Ventrone's special teams groups have spawned four All-Pros (George Odum and Luke Rhodes in 2020, and Rhodes and Ashton Dulin in 2021) and a Pro Bowler (Rhodes in 2021).

Ventrone was asked in December about if he wants to be a head coach someday. “Yeah, I do aspire to be a head coach at some point whenever the time is right in the right situation, wherever that may be. I do aspire to be a head coach at some point,” he answered.

Along with Ventrone, so far, the Colts have also reportedly requested permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is also going to be interviewed while there are also rumors of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh being a candidate as well.

