Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in Aaron Glenn be the man for the job?

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season.

Ultimately, it came time to move on from Reich as the team stagnated and hit a wall under the him in recent seasons. While the Colts may not be the greatest destination across the league, they should be able to generate a decent amount of interest for one of the 32 most coveted positions in the sport.

In this series, I will dive into a handful of the coaching candidates that the Colts could/should interview during their search and break down their background/qualifications for the job. Next up, is Detroit Lions' Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Aaron Glenn began his NFL career back in 1994 with the New York Jets. He was selected in the first round by the team, as the Jets used the 12th overall selection on him. Glenn would go on to play eight seasons with the Jets, making the Pro Bowl in both the 1997 and the 1998 seasons.

Glenn left New York when he was acquired by the Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft. He made history with the team, as he became the first Pro Bowler in the history of that franchise (in 2002). He would play three seasons for the team before leaving for Dallas.

Glenn would go on to play another four seasons in the NFL, making pit stops with the Dallas Cowboys, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New Orleans Saints. He finished his career with three Pro Bowl appearances and 41 total interceptions in 15 seasons in the league.

Coaching Qualifications

Aaron Glenn got his start in the NFL coaching world back in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. He joined Head Coach Mike Pettine's staff as an assistant defensive backs coach, and he served in that role until the end of the 2015 season.

Following Pettine's firing in 2015, Glenn left to join the New Orleans Saints under Head Coach Sean Payton. There, Glenn would hold the job of defensive backs coach for the next five seasons up until 2020.

Dan Campbell was named the Head Coach of the Detroit Lions back in 2021, and Glenn jumped at the opportunity to get his feet wet as a defensive play caller. Glenn's two-year run with the Lions has been below average (at best), but he did help turn that unit around to end the 2022 season.

Overall though, Glenn's defense finished 31st in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed in 2021. This past season showed slight change, as the Lions finished 32nd in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed.

Potential Staff Connections

Glenn has only been coaching around the NFL since 2012, so his connections are fairly thin compared to other candidates in this series. Still, here are a few that could make sense for him. The * marks coaches that he'd likely look to bring with him as coordinators.

Offensive Coordinator

Anthony Lynn*, San Francisco 49ers Running Backs Coach: Running Backs Coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006.

Todd Monken, Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator: WR Coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2007.

Brian Angelichio, Minnesota Vikings Passing Game Coordinator: TE Coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-2015.

Joe Lombardi, Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator: QB Coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2020.

Joe Brady*, Buffalo Bills QB Coach: Offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-2018.

Defensive Coordinator

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin Badgers Former Defensive Coordinator: Played under Glenn with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-2015.

Bobby Babich*, Buffalo Bills LB Coach: Assistant DB Coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-2015.

Jason Simmons, Las Vegas Raiders Secondary Coach: Played together on the Houston Texans back in 2002.

Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs DB Coach: Defensive assistant with the New York Jets from 2001-2003.

Jerome Henderson*, New York Giants DB Coach: Played together with the New York Jets from 1997-1998.

The Bottom Line

Aaron Glenn is far from the most impressive candidate in this coaching cycle, as his two-year stint as the Lions' Defensive Coordinator hasn't been the most positive. He is, however, a fiery coach that has some decent connections around the league.

Aaron Glenn could be a great coach sometime in the future, but he doesn't seem like the best fit for the Colts in this current cycle.

