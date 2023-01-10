Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search for a new head coach, submitting requests to interview coordinators from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach.

While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts have submitted requests to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy. The Lions finished the season 9-8, second in the NFC North.

Glenn has been the defensive coordinator for the Lions for the past two seasons under head coach Dan Campbell. Before his time in Detroit, Glenn served as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2020. Glenn has over 25 years of experience in the NFL, from playing, coaching, and in a front office role.

Glenn's defensive unit did not have a great 2022 season. The Lions gave up the most yards per game in the NFL this season (392.4) and ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring defense (25.1 points/gm). However, the Lions' defense started to turn things around toward the end of the season, holding three of their final four opponents under 20 points.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Lions before the 2022 season. Before being the offensive coordinator, Johnson held the role of offensive quality control coach from 2019-2021.

The Lions' offense saw a meteoric rise in production in 2022 under Johnson. The Lions ranked fourth in yards (380.0 yards/gm) and fifth in scoring offense (26.6 points/gm). Johnson's work with quarterback Jared Goff produced one of the best years of Goff's career, as he threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

For their third request of the evening, Schefter is reporting the Colts have reached out to the Los Angeles Rams to interview defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coach opening.

Morris has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Rams. Morris also has previous experience as a head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and as the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Morris helped lead the Rams' defense to a Super Bowl LVI victory in 2021. In 2022, the Rams ranked 19th in yards allowed (341.1 yards/gm) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points/gm). Morris has a career record of 21-38 as a head coach and is the only candidate the Colts have requested an interview with who has head coaching experience.

The Colts placed one other request on Monday night. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Indy has also requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach.

Steichen has been the offensive coordinator for the Eagles the past two seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni, the former Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018-2020. Before being hired by the Eagles, Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2019-2020 after serving as the team's quarterback coach from 2016-2019. Steichen has been credited with helping the development of young star quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

Steichen has transformed the Eagles into one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. The Eagles rank third in total yards (389.1 yards/gm), ninth in passing yards (241.5 yards/gm), fifth in rushing yards (147.6 yards/gm), and third in scoring (28.1 points/gm). Hurts has become an MVP candidate, and the Eagles are one of the favorites to capture the Super Bowl.

According to NFL rules, all these candidates are eligible to interview immediately for the Colts' open head coaching position. The Colts are looking at coaches on both sides of the ball as they search for the right fit for the organization. With the Colts expected to draft a quarterback with their first-round draft pick, currently No.4 overall, the head coach will play a role in developing the rookie into the new face of the franchise.

The Colts are embarking on their most important offseason in 25 years. Whoever they choose as their next head coach will have a massive impact on restoring the Colts to a championship contender.

