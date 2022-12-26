Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out tight end Kylen Granson and cornerback Kenny Moore II ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on Monday Night Football, and they'll be without two key players.

Starting cornerback Kenny Moore II has been out and hasn't practiced since injuring his lower leg against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, and tight end Kylen Granson hasn't practiced all week while dealing with an ankle injury, leading to both being ruled out for Monday night. The Colts are, however, getting back two players who missed last week's game in cornerback Brandon Facyson and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

On the flip side, the Chargers are in great shape, injury-wise. Overall, here's how both the Colts and Chargers are looking ahead of Monday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

SATURDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

OUT — Kylen Granson, Kenny Moore II

In Moore's absence, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has handled boundary cornerback duties while Julian Blackmon lines up in the slot. That should continue to be the case on Monday, as Facyson may also split reps with Rodgers. With Granson out, it should mean a bigger workload for rookie Jelani Woods.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was asked on Friday whether there's a chance that Moore won't play again this season.

“I hope not," Saturday responded. "He’s working towards – he’s getting better each and every week. So, we’re hoping to get him back. He’s trending well. He’s working hard trying to get back out there. So, hopefully, he can get recovered and get back out there and help us. I know we miss him, but he’s just working through his progression of getting back on the field and playing live reps. Hopefully, he gets there sooner rather than later.”

CHARGERS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Limited Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) Full Participant — T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Full Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back), T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

SATURDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Full Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back), T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

OUT — Kemon Hall

LA is in pretty good shape as far as injuries go. Their only player ruled out is a special teamer in Hall while a critical player like James is making his return to the field after missing the last two games.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.