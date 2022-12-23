Colts, Chargers Injury Report: Kenny Moore, Kylen Granson Sit Out

There were no changes on the Indianapolis Colts' injury report on Friday, as starters Kenny Moore II and Kylen Granson continued to sit out.

The Indianapolis Colts inch closer to the first of their final three games, as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers this week on Monday Night Football.

From Thursday to Friday, there were no changes on the Colts' practice status report; a pair of starters remained non-participants while another pair of role players logged another full day of work. The Chargers, meanwhile, are doing great.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Chargers are looking ahead of Monday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

Moore has been out for the last three weeks dealing with a lower leg issue, and the fact that he's still not practicing seems like a fairly obvious sign that he's unlikely to play this week. Likewise, if Granson isn't able to get some work in on Saturday for the final day of practice, there isn't much point in playing him either.

The Colts were quite shorthanded last week without Moore and Facyson at cornerback. It appears Facyson will return this week to work alongside Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and Julian Blackmon.

CHARGERS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Limited Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) Full Participant — T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Full Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back), T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

LA is in pretty good shape as far as injuries go. Their only non-participant (through Thursday) is a special teamer while a critical player like James could be trending in the right direction to return to the field after missing the last two games.

Everyone who was limited on Thursday got upgraded to full on Friday.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.