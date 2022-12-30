Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question

Between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, three players have already been ruled out, with two others whose status is up in the air ahead of Sunday's matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest)

OUT — Ashton Dulin, Kylen Granson, Kenny Moore II

A pair of starters in tight end Kylen Granson and cornerback Kenny Moore II both missed last week's game with ankle injuries after failing to practice at all and didn't practice this week either.

“Yeah, I hope so," interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters when asked if either player will play again before the season is over. "They are all trending in the right direction. So, battling to get back. Kylen was close. All of them, we had hoped to get them back. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but yeah he’s pushing hard and he wants to be on the field, there is no doubt.”

Wide receiver and special teamer Ashton Dulin has also missed all week after taking a thunderous hit on Monday night that put him into the league's concussion protocol.

The Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad on Thursday, who can provide insurance for Dulin. As for Granson, it will put more work on the shoulders of rookie Jelani Woods, while Julian Blackmon should be expected to continue filling in for Moore.

GIANTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest) Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Full Participant — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

FRIDAY

Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Full Participant — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

DOUBTFUL — Adoree' Jackson

QUESTIONABLE — Azeez Ojulari

The Giants are in better shape than the Colts in terms of injuries. Three starters were limited all week, however. Jackson has been out since Week 11 with his injury and appears to remain sidelined. Ojulari has played in just 6-of-15 games — most recently due to a calf — but returned a few weeks ago.

