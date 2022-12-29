Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Trending Toward Missing Sunday

Three Indianapolis Colts players are trending toward missing Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants.

The Indianapolis Colts logged another day of practice on Thursday in preparation for their matchup with the New York Giants this Sunday. However, they got no progress from a few players who missed Wednesday's session as well, leaving their status for game time in doubt.

A pair of starters in tight end Kylen Granson and cornerback Kenny Moore II both missed last week's game with ankle injuries after failing to practice at all and have yet to practice this week. Wide receiver and special teamer Ashton Dulin has also missed both days after taking a thunderous hit on Monday that put him in the concussion protocol.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Giants are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest)

The Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad on Thursday, which can provide insurance if Dulin doesn't clear the protocol and return. As for Granson, it will put more work on the shoulders of rookie Jelani Woods, while Julian Blackmon should be expected to continue filling in for Moore.

GIANTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest) Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Full Participant — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

The Giants are in better shape than the Colts in terms of injuries. Three starters were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, however. Jackson has been out since Week 11 with his injury, Ojulari has played in just 6-of-15 games — most recently due to a calf — but recently returned, and Williams has been pretty reliable throughout the season.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.