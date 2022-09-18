Skip to main content

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared for their Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

It's been a rough week for the Colts from a health perspective as they already ruled out three starters before the game and had another pair listed as questionable. The Jaguars, on the other hand, didn't have a single player on the injury report all week. 

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • CB Dallis Flowers
  • IOL Wesley French
  • LB Shaquille Leonard
  • WR Alec Pierce
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr.
  • OT Luke Tenuta

The Colts ruled Pierce (concussion) and Leonard (back) out on Friday before downgrading Pittman (calf) from questionable to out on Saturday.

In Pittman and Pierce's place, expect to see plenty of Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon. Zaire Franklin will continue to fill in for Leonard. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner both entered the game as questionable with hip injuries but are active.

Ehlinger, Flowers, French, and Tenuta were all expected, healthy scratches.

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • S Daniel Thomas
  • RB Snoop Conner
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • OLB De'Shaan Dixon

As previously mentioned, Jacksonville has the luxury of making these five players all healthy scratches.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) moves in against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 Pressing Questions in Pivotal Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) and linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out vs. Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
BeFunky-collage
News

Colts, Jaguars Week 2 Preview: Matt Ryan Leads Offense Into Already-Crucial Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

5 Colts' Players That Need More Playing Time in Week 2

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) (right) walks with cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) (center) after Moore II was injured during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: 2 Starters Out, 3 Questionable

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) leaps over Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on a play during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

Colts' Alec Pierce, Shaquille Leonard Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) launches a first down pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) during late second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Jaguars finished out their season with a 26 to 11 victory over the Colts.
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 2

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) rushes against Houston Texans guard A.J. Cann (60) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

Colts Nix Practice Friday Following Physical Week

By Jake Arthur