Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared for their Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

It's been a rough week for the Colts from a health perspective as they already ruled out three starters before the game and had another pair listed as questionable. The Jaguars, on the other hand, didn't have a single player on the injury report all week.

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Dallis Flowers

IOL Wesley French

LB Shaquille Leonard

WR Alec Pierce

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

OT Luke Tenuta

The Colts ruled Pierce (concussion) and Leonard (back) out on Friday before downgrading Pittman (calf) from questionable to out on Saturday.

In Pittman and Pierce's place, expect to see plenty of Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon. Zaire Franklin will continue to fill in for Leonard.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner both entered the game as questionable with hip injuries but are active.

Ehlinger, Flowers, French, and Tenuta were all expected, healthy scratches.

WR Kendric Pryor

S Daniel Thomas

RB Snoop Conner

CB Montaric Brown

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

As previously mentioned, Jacksonville has the luxury of making these five players all healthy scratches.

