Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: 2 Starters Out, 3 Questionable

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard and Alec Pierce have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars while Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II are all questionable.
The Indianapolis Colts are a little banged-up entering their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whereas Jacksonville managed to go throughout the week without logging any injuries, the Colts are dealing with ailments to multiple significant players.

Two starters will miss Sunday's game for the Colts in rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce and linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Three others are questionable in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

On Friday, the Colts converted their normal practice into a walkthrough after having what was described as "two unusually physical practices" on Wednesday and Thursday. Per the team, "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Friday. Friday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Limited Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

FRIDAY (walkthrough)

  • Did Not Participate — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), CB Kenny Moore II (hip)

OUT — LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Alec Pierce (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)

While he's been practicing for the last couple of weeks, Leonard was out since June as he recovers from a procedure on his back. Zaire Franklin will likely get the start for him at MIKE linebacker while E.J. Speed replaces Franklin at SAM linebacker.

How the Colts organize the receiving corps will be up to interpretation depending on Pittman's status. If Pittman can go then he remains the unquestioned top dog in the receiving corps. Regardless, expect to see more of Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and perhaps Dezmon Patmon. The running backs will also likely have heavier participation in the passing game.

If Buckner misses the game then the Colts could be in a quandary because they already lack depth at defensive tackle. While Byron Cowart is behind Buckner on the depth chart, I would imagine Tyquan Lewis will get more run at the three-technique.

As for Moore's status, the Colts elevated cornerback Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad this week. If Moore is out then Brandon Facyson would likely take over as the other outside corner opposite of Stephon Gilmore while Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Brown see more action at corner.

It's encouraging for both Buckner and Moore that they would've hypothetically participated fully in practice Friday, had it been a regular practice.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

THURSDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

FRIDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

They're just really gonna go through the whole week without an injury, huh?

