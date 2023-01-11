NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts' Next Head Coach

The biggest coaching prize himself, Harbaugh needs no introduction. Starting his coaching at Stanford in 2007, he coached until 2010, effectively turning the team around from 4-8 in 2007, to 12-1 just four years later. After this, he was catapulted (with skepticism) to the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 where he would hit the ground running full speed.

Here are the records in Harbaugh’s four short years in San Fran: 2011 (13-3), 2012 (11-4-1, NFC Champions), 2013 (12-4), and 2014 (8-8). Despite an average 2014, Harbaugh was insanely successful in switching the script for the 49ers. Overall, going 44-19-1, made the playoffs three out of his first four seasons and made a Super Bowl as well.

Now at Michigan, he has put the Wolverines into a steady top-10 team year after year, recently losing the chance to compete in the National Championship at the hands of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and Max Duggan.

Since 2015, Michigan has been to seven bowl games (missing in 2020) and Harbaugh is 74-25 for the Wolverines (103-46 through 12 seasons in the NCAA).

As easy to see as expected, Harbaugh would be a huge step for the Colts and would likely turn the organization around just as he has the previous three he’s coached.