NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts' Next Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts are only in their third day of the offseason and already the head coaching interviews, rumors, and of course, predictions, are flying onto the internet in full-battalion mode.
Many insiders of the NFL, such as Denver’s own Benjamin Allbright, have made their guesses public.
With this in mind, let’s go over each of the candidates that Allbright named and their qualifications to be the next coach for the Colts.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach
The biggest coaching prize himself, Harbaugh needs no introduction. Starting his coaching at Stanford in 2007, he coached until 2010, effectively turning the team around from 4-8 in 2007, to 12-1 just four years later. After this, he was catapulted (with skepticism) to the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 where he would hit the ground running full speed.
Here are the records in Harbaugh’s four short years in San Fran: 2011 (13-3), 2012 (11-4-1, NFC Champions), 2013 (12-4), and 2014 (8-8). Despite an average 2014, Harbaugh was insanely successful in switching the script for the 49ers. Overall, going 44-19-1, made the playoffs three out of his first four seasons and made a Super Bowl as well.
Now at Michigan, he has put the Wolverines into a steady top-10 team year after year, recently losing the chance to compete in the National Championship at the hands of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and Max Duggan.
Since 2015, Michigan has been to seven bowl games (missing in 2020) and Harbaugh is 74-25 for the Wolverines (103-46 through 12 seasons in the NCAA).
As easy to see as expected, Harbaugh would be a huge step for the Colts and would likely turn the organization around just as he has the previous three he’s coached.
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
Johnson took the sports world by storm with his ability to help quarterback Jared Goff evolve his game en route to a 4,438-yard, 29 -touchdown and 7-interception season; his best year since he was a Pro Bowler under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in 2018.
The Lions also performed incredibly well in the running attack, posting 2,179 yards as a team, good enough for the 11th-best in the league. With the new combination of Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss, Johnson seems like the perfect fit for an offense that has those types of weapons, but also a team that will likely have a rookie quarterback.
Johnson will finish his first year 9-8 as the offensive coordinator but will continue building on his years of experience in the NFL. Since 2012, he’s worked with the Miami Dolphins (2012-18 as an assistant for the offense, quarterbacks, and tight ends, as well as the full-time wide receivers coach) and the Lions (2019-current as the quality control officer, tight ends coach, and offensive coordinator).
This shows Johnson’s vast exposure to building offenses. The Colts could greatly benefit from that kind of mind.
Jeff Saturday, Colts Interim Head Coach
Saturday was the dramatic piece that owner Jim Irsay moved into the interim role during the halfway point of the 2022 regular season. Saturday would finish the season 4-12-1 (1-7 during his stint) and end with the 27th-ranked offense in total yards (5,298), 31st in points per contest (17.0), and riding a seven-game losing streak.
It’s worth mentioning he did have a bare-bones staff to work with in the middle of a frustrating year and still managed to help the offensive line improve in the latter half of the season. Saturday also was just getting his feet wet in his first coaching gig in the NFL after heading Hebron Christian Academy (high school) from 2017 to 2019.
However, given how he performed at his most recent press conference, Saturday may be in the running, but also drew a bit of ire for not taking more responsibility for the hollow finish to the 2022 campaign.
Are these three coaches the hottest candidates? With a high-speed offseason approaching, it will be interesting to see how general manager Chris Ballard leads the head coaching search and if owner Irsay will be pleased with who’s presented.