Here's Why Colts' Linebackers are Underrated

The Indianapolis Colts defense has been the most consistent phase of the team through the first 10 weeks of the season, and one area that has shown the most growth is the linebackers.

We recently discussed the secondary, showing just how lethal they have been for opposing quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends. In this entry, we move to the second level, as it’s known, and the linebackers.

This is, without question, the busiest group on the field when it comes to attacking the football. They feature two of the better linebackers that the NFL has to offer as well as one who, despite being arguably the best in the business, simply cannot stay off of the sideline with injuries.

With that being said, let’s dive into the tackle-heavy group for the Colts.

Shaquille Leonard | MIKE Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports The Colts' defense has had to adjust to a new coordinator for 2022 in Gus Bradley. However, that was hardly the head storyline throughout the offseason. The attention-grabber was the injury of one Shaquille Leonard, reigning 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, four-time All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler. His health was in limbo all offseason, which kept the entire defensive performance potentially in the balance for the 2022 season. Now, sitting with 10 games under their belts, we have seen that this group has had nearly no issue in covering for the one-of-a-kind linebacker in Leonard. All they have done is show their toughness, speed, poise, and top-level performance. Let’s begin with Leonard, while we’re on the subject. As highlighted above, Leonard dealt with consistent injuries during the offseason after a procedure on his back in June that was supposed to help both his back and lower leg. Unfortunately for the Colts, this is a reality now heading into Week 11. Leonard has only been healthy enough to appear in three games, even with limited snaps. After concluding that he would need surgery again on his back, he will end his 2022 campaign with 11 tackles and 1 interception. His absence has been felt by the Colts, but a linebacker of that caliber would feel like a massive blow, regardless of the superstars that may surround them. However, one defender has stepped into this absence with a true statement. That is, Zaire Franklin. Zaire Franklin | MIKE © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Backtrack to 2018. Franklin is drafted in the seventh round by the Colts out of Syracuse, nearly going undrafted. For the next four seasons, he was put into defensive packages at times but was primarily showing his grit on special teams. This impressed the Colts' coaching staff, warranting a “C” on his jersey for the captain of the Special Teams unit. Now, in 2022, he has shown incredible precision with tackling and coverage, truly showcasing the “hybrid” style of linebacker. Currently, Franklin is second in the NFL in tackles (97), only behind Jordyn Brooks of the Seattle Seahawks with 104. This is such a statement because of the void Franklin had to fill after primarily running down kick/punt returners. He is now a captain of the defense due to this display of talent. Bobby Okereke | WILL © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Along with Franklin is Bobby Okereke. Let’s discuss #58. The seventh-ranked tackler in the NFL, Okereke has shown his place as one of the top-tier linebackers in the league and might be here to stay for a while. The fourth-year pro started his rookie and sophomore campaigns with serious promise, combining for 137 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 8 passes defended. However, it was in 2021 that he showed his true capability, nearly amassing both years combined with 132 tackles and adding 2 interceptions to his totals. This made every offense aware with Okereke and Leonard both staring down the quarterback. However, with Leonard out, it’s been more important for Okereke to show up, and he has. Currently, he sits only five spots behind his teammate, Franklin, on the tackler leaderboard at 86, behind only C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets (88) and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens (88). That’s company to be proud of, 10 games in. E.J. Speed | SAM Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Now that we've covered the leaders, I’ll cover the up-and-comers and overlooked talents, starting with E.J. Speed.

Speed was taken with the 164th-overall pick in the 2019 draft by Indianapolis. He, by many accounts, underwhelmed in his first three campaigns, tallying 47 tackles, 1 fumble forced, and 0 sacks. However, likely due to the void created by the season-ending surgery for Leonard, Speed has shown promise and put together his best year, sitting through 10 games with 35 total tackles (14 assists), and 1 sack, which are all career-highs, and he still has seven games remaining. Perhaps it’s Bradley's influence Regardless of the reason, Speed has finally shown his promise and it must have Colts fans wanting to see what’s to come. JoJo Domann | Depth/Special Teams Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Lastly, we will touch on JoJo Domann, the undrafted rookie out of the University of Nebraska who was recently acquired. Want to know how badly Domann wanted to play? Just reference when he was signed by Indianapolis and he told reporters, “I just dreamed of being here.” That’s the type of attitude the Colts want in their corps, regardless of draft position. As a Cornhusker, Domann played five total years, collecting a total of 208 tackles (27 for loss), 5.5 sacks, and 9 forced fumbles. Tackles for loss made up more than 10% of his tackles. It will be seen how he will be positioned within the defense, but for now, he’s totaled 5 tackles and will continue pushing to be included on defensive snaps, likely with packages to begin.

This is truly a special group of linebackers for the Colts in 2022. Nobody expected Franklin to produce at a near league-leading level. He, along with Okereke, has stepped into an unenviable role and thrived in the face of the bright lights, while weathering outside criticism of the front office and changes in the coaching staff.

Now, slated to face the surging Philadelphia Eagles and former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, this corps will be tested by the scrambling ability of quarterback Jalen Hurts. We will see how they adjust, and if they continue to surprise the NFL world without their superstar.

