Colts Make Roster Moves to Meet Latest Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts made a pair of roster cuts on Tuesday morning to get themselves to the 80-player limit by the 4:00pm ET deadline.

The team announced that they waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.

The Colts technically have 81 players on the roster currently, but safety Marcel Dabo was acquired through the International Player Portal, giving the Colts a protected bonus spot on their practice squad.

On Monday, the Colts made their first moves to get to the limit, waiving wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton. The team also placed tight end Drew Ogletree on Injured Reserve following a torn ACL.

After letting go of Mollette, the Colts now have Will Fries, Wesley French, and Josh Seltzner vying for a depth spot along the interior of the offensive line.

With Verdell's departure, it thins the herd in the backfield, as Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, and D'Vonte Price will jockey for a spot behind Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Phillip Lindsay.

Both Mollette and Verdell were at the bottom of their respective position's depth charts, so these moves come as no surprise.

The Colts have three practices remaining in training camp — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday — and then wrap up the preseason on Saturday at the home field of Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They must make their final roster cuts to get down to 53 players by next Tues., Aug. 30 at 4:00pm ET.

