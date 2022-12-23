Some fans may have held a glimmer of hope for the Indianapolis Colts, but their playoff chances are officially over. What's Next in Indy?

The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3.

There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.

It wasn't a surprise to see the Colts eliminated from the playoffs, unlike last year when Indianapolis was shocked by the Jaguars 26-11 the final game of the season.

That loss helped contribute to owner Jim Irsay shipping quarterback Carson Wentz to Washington without having a replacement at the ready.

The Colts felt incredibly fortunate when the Atlanta Falcons botched their pursuit of Deshaun Watson and alienated long-time quarterback Matt Ryan.

Indianapolis didn't pay much for Ryan, a third-round pick, but his season has mirrored the Colts... disappointing.

The Colts have been linked with every quarterback under the sun in recent weeks. They'll have money available, and it's not a bold statement to say their starter in 2023 isn't on the roster right now.

Some of the players linked include both Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, though Rodgers has a $100-million dead-cap hit in 2023 that makes him nearly impossible to move.

Love hasn't shown anything in three seasons that makes him look like a quarterback of the future, though he has been playing being a back to back MVP winner.

Indianapolis currently sits at No. 6 in the NFL Draft order according to Tankathon. If they lose to the LA Chargers on Monday, they'll move ahead of the Denver Broncos vs. LA Rams winner on Christmas Day.

The Colts are much more likely to use a high-draft pick on a quarterback in the draft. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State has been a popular pick lately, and he has a chance to be available when the Colts pick. Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida will also be names for Colts fans to watch.

A season without playoffs may have been a forgone conclusion for several weeks, but the offseason is going to be interesting.

Will there be a new head coach? Who will be the quarterback? Who will be the general manager?



Stay tuned...