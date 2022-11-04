Skip to main content

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Defense Getting Starter Back Just in Time

The Indianapolis Colts are getting starting defensive end Kwity Paye back from injury this week against the New England Patriots, although they'll also be without running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts have a tough matchup ahead this Sunday as they take on the New England Patriots on the road at Gillette Stadium.

As if facing a Bill Belichick defense with a young quarterback wasn't enough, the Colts will be a little shorthanded on offense as they miss running back Jonathan Taylor and perhaps left tackle Dennis Kelly as well.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that Taylor, quarterback Matt Ryan, linebacker Grant Stuard, and cornerback Tony Brown are all out this week.

The Patriots aren't doing so hot in the health department either, though, to the Colts' luck. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), DT Grover Stewart (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder/rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB E.J. Speed (ankle), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), 
  • Full Participant — CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), C Ryan Kelly (knee), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest)

OUT — Tony Brown, Matt Ryan, Grant Stuard, Jonathan Taylor

QUESTIONABLE — Dennis Kelly, E.J. Speed

Taylor has been banged up for much of the season and missed Weeks 5 and 6 with the ankle injury before returning the last two weeks and aggravating it last Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He did not practice all week. Taylor has struggled to regain the form in 2022 that led him to lead the league in rushing last season, so resting him is likely for the best.

After trading Nyheim Hines earlier this week, it'll now be up to Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, and whoever the Colts decide to elevate from the practice squad between Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Wilkins, or D'Vonte Price to fill in for Taylor. Reich suggested it would likely be Lindsay.

Kelly is considered a game-time decision after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, but returning on Friday. If he is out, it likely puts rookie Bernhard Raimann back in the starting lineup at left tackle. Raimann had been in a reserve/rotational role before ultimately starting Weeks 5 and 6. He looked a bit overwhelmed and was replaced in the starting lineup by Kelly.

Starting left defensive end Kwity Paye will return to play on Sunday, per Reich. He suffered his injury late in the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos and had been out ever since. He returned to practice on Wednesday and has increased his participation throughout the week. With Tyquan Lewis landing on Injured Reserve this week as he filled in for Paye, it's great for the defense to get their original starting left end back.

Reich also mentioned that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will continue to be on a pitch count after he returned from his concussion last week. He played in 24 snaps last week.

PATRIOTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee)
  • Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), OT Marcus Cannon (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee)
  • Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)
  • Full Participant — S Devin McCourty (rest), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), OT Marcus Cannon (concussion), CB Jack Jones (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee)
  • Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Damien Harris (illness), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)
  • Full Participant — S Devin McCourty (rest), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

OUT — David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, DeVante Parker

QUESTIONABLE — Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Damien Harris, Jack Jones, Pierre Strong Jr., Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise Jr.

The Patriots are quite banged-up, as Andrews and Cannon are important players on a line that already struggles to protect its quarterback. Parker has also given the Colts fits historically when they've faced him.

Seven players being questionable is quite a high number so the Patriots could obviously be in a world of hurt if the majority of those players are inactive on Sunday.

The Colts travel east to take on the Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 1:0pm ET.

